Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist’s impression of Surf Lakes’ wave pool.
An artist’s impression of Surf Lakes’ wave pool.
News

First look at Australia’s only surf wave pool

by Greg Stolz
17th Sep 2018 9:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S first surfing wave pool will open in Queensland next month as hype for man-made breaks builds on the back of the first world championship event at Kelly Slater's surf ranch.

Slater, the 11-time world champion, whetted the surfing world's appetite for wave pools when he opened the surf ranch in inland California in 2016.

The World Surf League, which has invested in Slater's wave pool company, held its first championship tour event, the Surf Ranch Pro, last week in mind-bogglingly perfect waves.

Now, Gold Coast-based company Surf Lakes is about to unveil Australia's first wave pool, near Yeppoon.

An artist’s impression of Surf Lakes’ wave pool.
An artist’s impression of Surf Lakes’ wave pool.

The company, whose backers include world champions Mark "Occy" Occhilupo and Barton Lynch, is banking on a growing thirst for wave pools to ease pressure on increasingly-crowded natural breaks and cater for surfing's inclusion in the Olympics. But the central Queensland wave pool will not be open to the public - it's a demonstration facility to entice investors to build $20 million wave parks across Australia and the world.

Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch.
Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch.

Surf Lakes director Reuben Buchanan said the company had had more than 150 worldwide inquiries, including from southeast Queensland, from potential licensees.

"The immediate focus as a company is to license our technology to resorts, theme parks and property developers around the world," he said.

He said the Surf Lakes wave pool offered eight separate waves graded for beginners through to professionals. and could pump out up to 2400 waves an hour.

pool surf lakes yeppoon

Top Stories

    Clowns not laughing after circus trailer stolen

    Clowns not laughing after circus trailer stolen

    Crime A SOUR taste has been left in the mouths of the Hudsons Circus crew after a wonderful week in Bundaberg came to a devastating end.

    • 17th Sep 2018 11:29 AM
    Fears for puppy stolen from RSPCA

    Fears for puppy stolen from RSPCA

    Crime Fears for puppy stolen from RSPCA after it was just surrender

    • 17th Sep 2018 9:54 AM
    Leasing opportunities: IWC opens door to new tenancies

    Leasing opportunities: IWC opens door to new tenancies

    Health Doors opening up to service providers in the region

    Wide Bay Hospital and Health on an international stage

    premium_icon Wide Bay Hospital and Health on an international stage

    Health WBHHS CEO Adrian Pennington presents to 28 health leaders

    Local Partners