Yeppoon grandmother to spend year in Thailand

Barbara Kellalea has found a joy in helping others who are less fortunate. Facebook

WHEN Barbara Kellalea's beloved sister passed away over six years ago, her life was turned upside down.

Heartbroken and "upset with the world", Ms Kellalea went online to find a way to escape her pain.

It was then that she stumbled across the not-for-profit organisation, OpenMind Projects.

Openmind Projects supports children in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Nepal by providing them with education, life skills and the "confidence and ability to succeed through their life journey".

"I went over there and was helping people and those kids lifted me up immensely. It changed me," Ms Kellalea said.

"I spent three months there alone and travelled around as much as my finances would allow."

The Yeppoon grandmother has since been back twice.

On November 25, she will be returning to Nong Khai, but this time for 12 months as part of the volunteer program.

"I need to go back. It's my passion and my love," Ms Kellalea said.

"I teach the children English and skills, and I find healing through that.

"I'm selling my things and putting my stuff in storage.

"I don't care about things any more. I care about people."

This attitude is something Ms Kellalea said she saw in the children in the Thai villages.

"They've got nothing but they are so happy," she said.

"The kids come in from their village and are helped with English, gardening, cooking, washing, painting a wall, everything. I try and give them as much support as I can."

Ms Kellalea had also utilised her passion for furniture restoration whilst in Thailand, and set about restoring items for the village.

She will also put her skills in and out of the kitchen to good use, by helping a Thai woman create an English cooking book based on traditional recipes.

"It could take months but we'll do that together," Ms Kellalea said.

"I'll do day to day things over there and I might even get to Burma, Vietnam and Cambodia to the villages to help those kids as well."

The decision to pack up her life into one suitcase and disappear overseas for a year was something Ms Kellalea couldn't explain.

It was when she saw the rescue of the 11 boys from the Thai soccer team, Wild Boars, that she yearned to return to the country she had found so much purpose in.

"They went through a hard time in that caves and I said that I thought I could do it again and go help kids like them," she said.

"I've been gifted to have an amazing family, lots of good jobs, good in my tummy and a roof over my head, but some of those people over there don't.

"That's my passion; helping those people. That's what it's all about."

Ms Kellalea will pay a couple of thousands to be apart of the volunteer project, which will include her accommodation and food.

However, she is reaching out to the public for help to raise money for power, food and items the children will need in their villages.

"If a wall needs painting, I buy the paint. If children need pencils, I buy the pencils," she said.

"When I got onto the project I chose to go somewhere quite acceptable and they got the benefit of my money to do things around the place.

"They need petrol in the car, washing powder, all these things we take for granted are things they don't have.

"All the money raised will go to that."

Despite knowing she can come home at any time, Ms Kellalea is positive that her 12 months in Thailand will be worthwhile.

"It's the best thing I ever did and I'm looking forward to going back," she said.

To donate and help Ms Kellalea provide assistance for Thai children's food, clothing and educational materials, text or call 0400890799.