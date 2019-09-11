Yeppoon detectives investigated for assault on 21yo girl

Madison Holt had her arm badly broken during questioning by Yeppoon detectives.

THE investigation into two Yeppoon detectives for assault and using excessive force is ongoing seven months after an official complaint was made.

Throughout the process, both officers have remained on duty despite the usual practice for police to be stood down while under investigation for serious allegations.

On February 11, the officers called on the Taranganba home of 21-year-old Madison Holt to question her about a stolen mobile phone.

Within minutes they had called an ambulance after Madison's arm was badly broken between her shoulder and elbow.

In an affidavit, calling for the detectives to be charged, she said they "grabbed me very roughly by the shoulders and pulled me up from my sitting position".

She said her hands were behind her back and she was bent over some railings with the detectives holding her arms, hurting her.

"I yelled "I'm not resisting" resisting three times," she said in her affidavit.

"While both of my arms were behind my back and I was ben tower the railing, Detective (name withheld) has then freed one hand and with this free hand punched me in the arm."

Madsion said she heard a really loud crack and the detective say "I've broken her arm".

"(He) was saying "f---, f---,f--- and yelled at Detective (name also withheld) "stop, I've broken her arm".

With her broken arm dangling by her side and unable to control it, Madison said she went into shock.

"I wasn't being charged with anything, I wasn't wanted, they were just questioning me," she told The Morning Bulletin.

Madison was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where the fracture in her arm was confirmed.

To this day, she is still in pain.

Her mother, Leanne Holt has written to the police asking why the officers weren't stood down.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the ongoing investigations were detailed and included versions from all witnesses and medico-legal opinion.

"These are serious allegations and the determination of stand down or suspension of a police officer is made on a case-by-case basis," the spokesman said.

Madison's mother, Leanne Holt acknowledged her daughter had been in trouble in the past and said at the time she was staying with her grandmother.

She said Madison had been doing well, staying out of trouble.

"At 168cm and 58kg, she was no match for them," she said.