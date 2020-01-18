Menu
Yellow Wiggle Greg recovering in hospital

by Steve Zemek
18th Jan 2020 12:11 PM

 

WIGGLES member Greg Page came dangerously close to death and was saved by two crewmates after he went into cardiac arrest during a bushfire relief concert.

Page, the original yellow Wiggle, was taken to Westmead Hospital after collapsing during the reunion concert at Castle Hill RSL on Friday night.

The group's manager Paul Field said he underwent surgery and was expected to be in hospital for some time.

"He was in such a serious way last night," he told Channel Seven.

"He needed CPR, we had two of our cast and crew working on him. They used a defibrillator on him three times. He was in a bad way.

"The ambulance took him here (to Westmead Hospital). I was so relieved that the blood was back in his face, he was talking, he was quite groggy. It was overwhelming relief."

Mr Field said the performer had stopped breathing and had to be revived several times.

"Steve the drummer and Kim who works in our office did CPR, they saved his life," he said.

"I've got to tell you, if there's a lesson from that - it's great to have people learn CPR, it saved his life."

NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons led the chorus of well wishers on social media, expressing gratitude for their fundraising efforts.

Mr Page was in a serious but stable condition on Saturday and the group issued a statement saying a planned show on Saturday evening would go ahead.

"We've visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes," the group said.

"He's so grateful for the messages of love & support from[?] around the world. Greg's main concern was that the show tonight should go on.[?] Let's do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds."

The original Wiggles line-up of Page and Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt were performing the first of two planned fundraisers for the bushfire relief effort.

Page, 48, left the children's band in 2006 due to poor health and returned for a second stint in 2012.

In 2006 he revealed he was suffering from orthostatic intolerance, which caused problems with the function of his heart when standing.

bushfire concert the wiggles yellow wiggle

