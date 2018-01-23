Menu
Yellow Cab Co queries safety of opposition

Mikayla Haupt
NOT everyone is happy to see the introduction of a Ride Share service in the region.

A Yellow Cab Co spokesman said their industry had stringent regulations to ensure the safety of passengers, which was a key point of difference between it and Ride Share.

The taxi company took over operations in Bundaberg about two years ago and pledged to provide professional administration and drivers in neat and tidy vehicles.

The spokesman said the business checked drivers' criminal and traffic history every 48 hours and knew where their cars were at all times.

"Safety and security, it's not as safe and the public should be aware,” he said of Ride Share.

"A simple thing like knowing how fast the car is going can make it a lot safer.”

The spokesman said the company also took its social responsibility seriously.

From providing wheelchair-accessible services to the security of transactions, he said the cab industry was there for everyone.

"Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, we're there,” he said.

For more information about Yellow Cab Co or to book a taxi visit www.bundaberg.yellowcab. com.au, or phone 131924.

Why is the Yellow Cab orange?

The Yellow Cab Company was founded by John D. Hertz in 1907.

According to Yellow Cab Co, the colour orange was selected by John Hertz as the result of a survey he commissioned at a local university, which indicated the easiest colour to see from a distance was yellow with a dash of red.

