Yelling of abuse earns $100 fine

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told police heard a male yelling and screaming on that October 8 night.

NEIGHBOURS were out on the street at 11pm on a Sunday looking at a South Bundaberg house when police arrived.

Lello Salvatore Solano then came to an upstairs window of the house yelling obscenities and was clearly agitated.

Solano, 60, pleaded

guilty to causing public nuisance.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Solano could be heard down the street, a neighbour saying she turned up the television volume "to

drown it all out" because

it had gone on for some time.

When police entered the house Solano was found with his head and torso out of the window.

He told officers he drank a lot of alcohol.

Lawyer Mary Buchanan said there was a woman, "Beverley", who lived under the house who was drunk and verbally abusing Solano's 93-year-old mother.

"He says Beverley was drunk and yelling at him and he yells back, echoing what she said around the neighbourhood," Ms Buchanan said.

"Beverley is gone now and everyone is happy. His neighbours wave to him again. And he's really very sorry the effect it had on his neighbours."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Solano had been very intoxicated in the company of another person.

"Your neighbours were subjected to quite disgusting language," Ms Merrin said.

Solano was fined $100

and a conviction was recorded.

The fine sent to SPER.