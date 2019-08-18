Menu
Westside Plaza at the intersection of Heidke and Bolewski Sts.
Years on, Westside Plaza is still without a major tenant

Crystal Jones
18th Aug 2019 12:17 PM
YEARS after speculation a new business would take up the space left when Coles moved from Westside Plaza, the Avoca mall remains without a major tenant.

While multiple small businesses operate from around the mall, the major shop space has stayed empty since Coles moved to the former Bunnings building on Takalvan St.

In July 2017, the NewsMail was under the understanding a business had shown interest in renting the main space at Westside Plaza, in a move that was said to have generated around 100 jobs for the region.

Surrounding businesses said they'd welcome a major tenant with open arms, but so far the major shop space remains empty, with the property in receivership.

A cafe that opened in the complex in February that year has since relocated to Northway Plaza.

A spokesman for the company handling the mall's sale, Colliers International, said there was interest from a buyer looking at purchasing the property but nothing had been secured at this stage.

The complex last sold in 2005, where it fetched $7 million.

Inside the empty Westside Plaza building, which still has businesses operating from its perimeter.
