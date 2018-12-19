Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP MARKS: Hayden Wirth has scored an OP1.
TOP MARKS: Hayden Wirth has scored an OP1. Contributed
News

Year of hard work pays off for OP 1 student

Mikayla Haupt
by
19th Dec 2018 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Hayden Wirth he had a clear goal at the start of the year to become the senior dux of the school and the Isis District State High School student didn't disappoint.

Hayden not only took out the local high school's Year 12 dux, but was further rewarded for his academic excellence with an Overall Position of 1.

He said he was pretty happy to see the result after having been given a prediction between 1 and 3 for his OP.

An OP is a student's position in a state-wide rank order based on overall achievement in Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) subjects and is used for tertiary entrance purposes only, and indicates how well a student has achieved in comparison to all other OP-eligible students in Queensland.

With an OP 1 being the top result for students, Hayden said he now planned to study a Bachelor of Advanced Science at the University of Queensland.

He said his major would be in biology, where he'd hope to land a research role for his interest in molecular biology.

The local academic said for his Year 12 schooling efforts, he also received subject awards for biology, chemistry, English and modern history.

While Hayden didn't know whether he was the only one of his cohort to bring home an OP1, the school took to Facebook to congratulate the efforts of the Isis District State High School's class of 2018.

According to the school's post, 21.2 per cent of graduates got an OP 1-5, the best IDSHS result in six years.

bundaberg isis district state high school op 1 school success university
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy meat stealer caught on CCTV

    premium_icon Bundy meat stealer caught on CCTV

    Crime A BUNDABERG woman who stole a 5kg rib fillet, a bottle of perfume and vitamins has faced court on five charges of stealing.

    Snake bite spike leaves nine in hospital

    premium_icon Snake bite spike leaves nine in hospital

    Pets & Animals Queensland Ambulance Service reported 817 snake bite incidents.

    Orphan scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    premium_icon Orphan scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    Crime 'My wife and I visited the orphanage every year'

    Local Partners