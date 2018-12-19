Year of hard work pays off for OP 1 student

FOR Hayden Wirth he had a clear goal at the start of the year to become the senior dux of the school and the Isis District State High School student didn't disappoint.

Hayden not only took out the local high school's Year 12 dux, but was further rewarded for his academic excellence with an Overall Position of 1.

He said he was pretty happy to see the result after having been given a prediction between 1 and 3 for his OP.

An OP is a student's position in a state-wide rank order based on overall achievement in Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) subjects and is used for tertiary entrance purposes only, and indicates how well a student has achieved in comparison to all other OP-eligible students in Queensland.

With an OP 1 being the top result for students, Hayden said he now planned to study a Bachelor of Advanced Science at the University of Queensland.

He said his major would be in biology, where he'd hope to land a research role for his interest in molecular biology.

The local academic said for his Year 12 schooling efforts, he also received subject awards for biology, chemistry, English and modern history.

While Hayden didn't know whether he was the only one of his cohort to bring home an OP1, the school took to Facebook to congratulate the efforts of the Isis District State High School's class of 2018.

According to the school's post, 21.2 per cent of graduates got an OP 1-5, the best IDSHS result in six years.