YEAR IN REVIEW: Hassles over Hinkler Deal and Port’s future

It’s been a busy year in politics – it’s one of those topics you follow if you’re passionate about an issue or want your say in the future of the nation – but you could be forgiven for giving up entirely on the politics of the past year.

It’s been many years since Australian politics had a consistent voice, chopping and changing parties and Prime Ministers, establishing new policies and defending old ones.

Whether this speaks to a new generation of Australians having their voice heard, or speaks to a system that is breaking down, or working perfectly, I’ll leave that up to you to decide.

For now, let’s run through some of the major events in the local political sphere that impacted Bundaberg over the past 12 months.

HINKLER REGIONAL DEAL

A $173 million infrastructure package was on offer for the Hinkler electorate in the past year, although there was disagreement between the Federal and State governments over how that funding was to be delivered.

While some projects are being delivered solely under federal government funding, others are being held up as Labor’s Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders insists on his home town being included in the deal, despite Maryborough not falling within the Hinkler electorate.

In mid-August, Mr Saunders accused the Deputy Prime Minister of pork-barrelling and treating Maryborough residents like “second-class citizens”.

Mr Saunders maintained the position that Maryborough was “an emerging hub and the job-creating backbone of the Wide Bay region”.

“Businesses like Downer and Hyne Timber are all investing here, so the decision to completely ignore Maryborough as part of the deal just does not make sense,” he said in August.

But Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said Maryborough would not be left behind if it was not included in the deal.

Mr Seymour said the region had already received considerable funding and was not in danger of being forgotten.

He said significant investments had already been made by state and federal governments in the form of the Rheinmetall Nioa munitions factory and an upcoming water park.

Mr Seymour said there would be several benefits for Maryborough regardless of its inclusion in the Regional Deal, including the expansion of the USC campus and the upgrade of the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

Bundaberg business leaders and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt have called on the state government to get on board with the project and deliver much-needed funding to the region.

In August, acting in his former position as Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president, Yale Morgan said the treasurer and the State Government should reconsider their opposition to the deal and support Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

“Both the Premier and Treasurer need to understand that the list of projects that have been funded by the Federal Government has not been pulled out of thin air,” Mr Morgan said.

“Each one has been carefully considered to maximise the dollar spend and to provide a platform for continued investment. Each one is crucial to the region.”

Touring the Bundaberg region in mid-December, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said regions weren’t determined by federal or electorate boundaries, and without Maryborough, it wouldn’t be a “regional” deal.

“It’s a bit embarrassing to launch it in the lead-up to just before the Federal election was called; so they’re election commitments,” he said.

“But the government can do that, there’s nothing to stop them doing it.

“There’s nothing to stop the Federal Government getting on with it and I don’t understand why Keith Pitt pretends as part of a Federal Government that they have no power over federal funding — why don’t they do it?”

Keith Pitt (Fed. Member for Hinkler) with Paul Fletcher (Min. for Families and Social Services).

PITT’S NEW ANTARCTIC ROLE

In August, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt was announced as chairman of the Joint Standing Committee of the Capital and External Territories.

The areas included in “Capital and External Territories” include Canberra, naturally, as well as Norfolk Island, Christmas Island and the 5.9 million square kilometres which makes up the Australian Antarctic Territory.

As a chairman of a parliamentary committee, Mr Pitt is entitled to an additional $23,237 on top of his annual salary of $211,250.

As yet, there was no inquiry for the committee.

“The priorities and issues for inquiry for the Joint Standing Committee of the Capital and External Territories will be discussed at its next meeting,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said that committees were important because it allowed the public, interested groups and experts to make submissions on an issue that would then reach the relevant committee.

The concerns would then be placed on the public record.

STEPHEN BENNETT’S PUSH FOR AN INDEPENDENT PORT

It was a busy year for Burnett MP Stephen Bennett, from his statements on the “debacle” at Paradise Dam to his push for the Gladstone Ports Corporation to relinquish the control of the Bundaberg Port to the Bundaberg Regional Council.

In late August, Mr Bennett criticised GPC’s management of the Bundaberg Port, saying it had halted several projects which would have improved Bundaberg’s economic output.

“Whether it’s fair or not, there’s evidence that for some reason we can’t quite get these developments to go ahead,” Mr Bennett said in August.

“We don’t seem to have anything to do in the Bundaberg area in the Bundaberg Port that seems to get an easy passage through the approval process from GPC.

“GPC’s focus is Gladstone and we want to see another government agency, preferably something like our local government council which has a real drive, a real energy which is doing most of the heavy lifting, for the Bundaberg region.”

Mr Bennett said he was not advocating asset sales when making these comments.

During the same week during a visit, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the State Government was keeping all ports in public hands, and announced a memorandum of understanding between GPC and Sugar Trade Terminals, which would create further trade opportunities.

“The Palaszczuk Government is very committed to keeping our ports in public hands,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’re very committed to running them very well and so it’s a very special skill to run ports.

“(There’s) a very strong representation for Bundaberg on the board of GPC and so I have faith we’re seeing the growth happen … in terms of assets here, in terms of partnerships here.

“That’s what people want to see.

“They want to see more jobs, they want to see growth, and that’s what they are seeing at the port.”

In a poll on the NewsMail website asking the community what they wanted to see happen with the port, those polled marginally favoured council taking control of the port over the state government.

Twenty-five per cent of voters said they would like to see the port run locally, but not by the council.

By mid-October, the Pacific Tugs project was nearing approval after a two-year development process with GPC.

Mr Bennett was concerned the delay and costs to the company was not a good look for investors and could affect future development.

He wrote a letter to GPC’s board and criticised it for a lack of development at the port.

“Heads need to roll, basically, over this absolutely disgraceful performance in approving this project,” Mr Bennett told the NewsMail.

He understood Pacific Tug’s approval was not in the original scope of its intention for a ship-lifting and maintenance facility, and he feared it might look to a northern port as an alternative location.

Pacific Tugs project manager Darryl Savage acknowledged the many delays for the project, but said Pacific Tugs was not considering another location.

“We are hopeful that final approvals and agreements will be secured in the very near future,” he said.

A statement supplied by GPC’s chief executive Chris Peters confirmed the development approval was close to finalisation.

“We’re working extremely closely with GPC to confirm the conditions of the development approval and we anticipate this will be finalised in the coming weeks,” he said in mid-October.

Mr Bennett was concerned that delays could place doubt on the availability of federal funding, and he understood that the process and consultancy process cost Pacific Tug about $2m.

Mr Bennett said that the application delays would not be the fault of Pacific Tug, given the experience it had has as a company.

“I understand that there are still conditions that GPC is putting on Pacific Tug that are seen as perverse and outside what would be normal practice,” he said.

“These people, Pacific Tug, do this stuff every day.”

Mr Bennett also deemed GPC’s 50 Year Strategic Plan an insult to the Bundaberg community.

He said GPC had neglected the Bundaberg region as he struggled to see commitments to the region.

“There is no inclusion of a River Precinct that was touted in 2009 as a ‘world-class and environmentally in-tune residential and commercial development,” Mr Bennett said in late November.

“There is no reference to a marine precinct and there is no further commitment to any industrial precinct.

“After reading through the 50-year plan numerous times, I have failed to find any tangible commitment to anything.”

This came seven weeks after Mr Bennett wrote to GPC’s board expressing his concern over the lack of priority projects for Bundaberg Port.

“My question for GPC still stands, are you planning on doing anything at the Port of Bundaberg in the next 50 years?” Mr Bennett asked.

He said the region could not afford one day, much less five decades, of neglect at the port.

Members for Burnett and Bundaberg Stephen Bennett and David Batt.

VICTORY FOR THE VISION IMPAIRED

Member for Bundaberg David Batt received a blow in March after a petition he launched for visually-impaired people to have access to a disability parking permit had been denied.

The petition was put to Transport Minister Mark Bailey, but in a letter on March 13, Mr Bailey said the Disability Parking Permit Scheme “currently focuses on an applicant’s functional ability to walk”.

However, Mr Bailey said the matter would be put to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to assess the feasibility of expanding the eligibility criteria.

But Mr Batt eventually came out with a win by late November when the State Government announced the parking scheme had extended to include the vision-impaired.

The new legislation brought Queensland’s policy in line with other states.

It was a win for Mr Batt, who had written to the Minister for almost two years after he was approached by Cheryl and Kevin Callaghan about the issue.

He said it was a major achievement that would aid in improving the lives of the 18,000 Queenslanders living with a vision impairment.

“Until today, vision-impaired Queenslanders were unable to obtain disability parking permits for their carer’s vehicle,” he said.

“After writing to the Minister, I launched a Parliamentary petition which gained over 3000 signatures and had the support of Guide Dogs Queensland.

“The petition resulted in a departmental review which has today, finally had a successful outcome.”

A BREATH OF COOL AIR FOR BUNDABERG’S SCHOOLS

In early October, Mr Batt again notched a win after the state government announced 12 schools in the Bundaberg region would be fitted with airconditioning.

Mr Batt said while it was great news for those schools, there were still eight schools in the Bundaberg electorate that hadn’t been allocated funding.

“We do have eight schools left that haven’t been announced so my hope is that in the next three years of this four-year plan all eight schools in the Bundaberg electorate will be airconditioned,” he said.

Mr Batt said he hadn’t been informed when the airconditioning would be fitted, but expected it would be before June.

“It is budgeted for in this year’s budget, so I’d be hoping by at least June for the end of the financial year,” he said.

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt

MAYORAL RACE KICKS OFF

The mayoral race kicked off in late November as councillor Helen Blackburn announced her candidacy.

Her announcement came just one week after Jack Dempsey announced he would be running for mayor again in this year’s election.

“I love our Bundaberg region, I was born and raised here, it’s where I chose to raise my own family and now I want to serve our community as Mayor. We need a fresh approach,” Cr Blackburn said.

She said her number one priority for the election would be keeping rates and charges low and keeping locals employed.

“It’s important to keep a finger on the pulse of the community, to listen and to be transparent in decision-making,” she said.

“Supporting small businesses helps them stay open and keeps locals in jobs. As the founder and previous owner of Vanish Ink in the CBD, I know this first-hand.

“That’s why we need to reinvigorate business confidence in our region to help give our local job-creators and their employees a boost and to fill empty shopfronts.”

She said one of her biggest frustrations with the current local government was a lack of transparency and collaboration.

“I feel that we could be working more collaboratively with the other levels of government to secure the future of this region,” she said.

Less than a week later, the mayoral candidates were once again at odds after Cr Blackburn stated Cr Dempsey had not consulted other councillors on a proposed concept to stimulate construction in the region.

Speaking at the Urban Development Institute of Australia’s ‘Future of Bundaberg’ event, Cr Dempsey unveiled an investigation into a scheme which could see council fund between $5000 and $20,000 for each new house built in the region.

The idea was similar to a scheme already established by Rockhampton Regional Council.

While Cr Blackburn was on board with the Mayor’s plan, she said the decision was not one made by the council as a whole.

“While I welcome the Mayor’s concept to help stimulate building and construction in Bundaberg, there’s been no consultation with other councillors and that’s no way to operate a local government,” Cr Blackburn said.

She said it was a “policy-on-the-go approach” that needed to stop before it harmed business confidence in the region.

“This is a classic example of why I’m running for mayor, there’s no consultation and there’s no transparency,” she said.

In the closing days of the year, Cr Blackburn said the region should consider limiting water usage, a move that was deemed as “just playing politics” by council’s water spokesman Jason Bartels.

“We shouldn’t wait until our region is more severely affected by drought before taking action,” Cr Blackburn said.

“I’m not saying we should restrict personal water use.

“We should be doing something. We’ve got to be proactive about drought and not have to scramble when it’s too late.

“We have a relatively secure water supply, with aquifer water here, but it doesn’t mean we should waste that.”