Year 12 students open up after watching 13 Reasons Why

FOUR Shalom College Year 12 students have spoken out on 13 Reasons Why, with two saying that if they could go back in time, they wouldn't watch the show.

After viewing the first season of the popular Netflix series, Alexandre Sutherland said the show should have been rated R18+.

He said most teenagers would not be able to watch the show objectively and separate themselves from their emotional attachments to the characters.

"I feel like they stepped over the line in how they represented suicide," Alexandre said.

He yesterday told the NewsMail he opted out of watching more than the first episode of season two because the show had "overstepped the boundary" of what was OK for teenagers to watch.

Shalom College year 12 students Simon Rathbone, Cara Mainwaring, Ebony Nutt and Alexandre Sutherland. Sarah Steger

"I really just didn't want to get into that mind frame. Some would take it way too literally," Alexandre said.

"What they've tried to do is a good step but they haven't done it in the right way. The thought is there but action isn't."

Cara Mainwaring was of the same opinion, saying she never watched past the first episode of season one.

"I just didn't really feel like it would be a good experience for me, sitting there by myself," Cara said.

"It's a good thing they did a show like this, but I'm not sure it's accurate."

Fellow student Simon Rathbone said it was brave of the producers to make the show but it hadn't been executed in the best way.

"It's very Americanised," he said.

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker in Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Netflix

But Simon also argued "the show (had) made some effort to try and remind viewers it (was) just a show".

Ebony Nutt, who watched the entire show, said it glorified suicide.

She said the show didn't deal with mental illness and said if she could go back, she wouldn't watch the show.

"In it, if you commit suicide you get recognition and people start to notice you. That's a bad impression on young people," Ebony said.

If you or someone you know need help, call Lifeline on 131 114