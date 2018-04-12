Yassmin Abdel-Magied gets deported

CONTROVERSIAL figure Yassmin Abdel-Magied has confirmed she is being deported from the US where she was due to speak at a literature festival that supports free speech.

Ms Abdel-Magied confirmed the news on social media to her followers in a series of tweets that she was at the US border where officials said she would be deported.

Ms Abdel-Magied was in Minneapolis where the incident occurred.

Also lol. Funniest thing is that throughout this whole ordeal all I am thinking about is what a good story this will make. We all have ways of dealing with situations. — Yassmin Abdel-Magied (@yassmin_a) April 11, 2018

"Roughly three hours since touch down in Minneapolis, I'm on a plane back. Subhanallah. Well, guess that tightening of immigration laws business is working, despite my Australian passport. We're taking off now. What a time...," she said.

At first she tweeted: "** if they will let me in. I'm currently at the border and they've said I'm being deported. This should be fun. What are my rights?"

They’ve taken my phone, cancelled my visa and are deporting me. Will follow up on messages once I understand what’s going on. https://t.co/uT61v8cZXG — Yassmin Abdel-Magied (@yassmin_a) April 11, 2018

She confirmed minutes later that it was happening by tweeting: "They've taken my phone, cancelled my visa and are deporting me. Will follow up on messages once I understand what's going on."

Ms Abdiel-Magied seemed to make a joke of the situation by then tweeting: "Also lol. Funniest thing is that throughout this whole ordeal all I am thinking about is what a good story this will make. We all have ways of dealing with situations."

Oh, and they still have my passport. Apparently I can’t be trusted with it until I’m in a foreign country because, as Officer Blees said, ‘planes get turned away back way too often and then...’ — Yassmin Abdel-Magied (@yassmin_a) April 12, 2018

She tweeted that she was deported after an Officer Herberg looked at her case within a few minutes.

She added: "Oh, and they still have my passport. Apparently I can't be trusted with it until I'm in a foreign country because, as Officer Blees said, 'planes get turned away back way too often and then..."

She was due to speak at the Pen World Voices Festival in New York where she was locked in to talk at two events. One was titled "The M Word: No Country for Young Muslim Women" on April 18, and the other was "Take back the net: Fighting online hate" on April 21.

The news comes after she fled Australia after claiming she was the nation's most hated Muslim.

Now the former ABC TV presenter - who made headlines with a number of politically charged statements about Islam, Anzac Day and African gangs - has also recently moved into acting.

Ms Abdel-Magied fled to London last year in the wake of the controversies surrounding her after she compared Australia to an "abusive boyfriend".

She is about to make her acting debut in the new SBS series Homecoming Queens.

Created and co-written by Michelle Law, the series looks at the lives of two young women as they deal with life after major illness.

Ms Abdel-Magied took to Instagram to share her news, describing herself as "SO excited" this month.

Last month, the former Queensland Young Australian of the Year was given a coveted free speech award by human rights group Liberty Victoria.

Ms Abdel-Magied was awarded the 2018 Young Voltaire Award for being a "role model" to young women, Muslims and migrants.

"I won an award for free speech y'all," Ms Abdel-Magied said on Twitter at the time.

"This one is for all those young Muslims and POC (people of colour) in Aus and around the world who know their equality is conditional, but know they need to speak anyway. And for all of those who tried to silence me ... Eat your hearts out."

Ms Abdel-Magied's career has not been without several incidents where her words courted controversy.

She had a heated exchange on ABC's Q&A with former Tasmanian senator Jackie Lambie where she declared: "Islam to me is the most feminist religion."

Ms Abdel-Magied also shocked Australia with her Anzac Day gaffe, where she posted on Facebook: "Lest We Forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine ...)."