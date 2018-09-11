Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are inspecting a suspicious package at Highton.
Police are inspecting a suspicious package at Highton.
Crime

Woman charged after stabbing

by Danaella Wivell
11th Sep 2018 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 49-year-old Yarrabah woman was charged yesterday after an investigation into a wounding on Sunday afternoon.

Police will allege that a 57-year-old man was at a Stanley St address when he became involved in an argument with a 49-year-old woman.

Police will further allege that the situation escalated and the man was stabbed in the stomach. The man left the house before walking down Stanley St and collapsing.

The man was helped at the scene by family members before being treated by paramedics and taken to Cairns Hospital.

Detectives spoke with the woman at the Yarrabah Police Station yesterday afternoon and she was taken into custody.

She was charged with unlawful wounding and is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later this morning.

cairns crime stabbing yarrabah

Top Stories

    THAT'S MINT: Bundy artist's huge painting on display

    premium_icon THAT'S MINT: Bundy artist's huge painting on display

    News A 9M PAINTING made by Bundaberg's Chernee Sutton - featuring Prince Charles's fingerprint - has gone on display at Royal Australian Mint.

    Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    premium_icon Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    News Daughter's plea to the community to help her mum fight cancer

    Bundy students leading the way in reef fight

    premium_icon Bundy students leading the way in reef fight

    News 200 students came together to showcase ideas

    Local Partners