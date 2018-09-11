Woman charged after stabbing

A 49-year-old Yarrabah woman was charged yesterday after an investigation into a wounding on Sunday afternoon.

Police will allege that a 57-year-old man was at a Stanley St address when he became involved in an argument with a 49-year-old woman.

Police will further allege that the situation escalated and the man was stabbed in the stomach. The man left the house before walking down Stanley St and collapsing.

The man was helped at the scene by family members before being treated by paramedics and taken to Cairns Hospital.

Detectives spoke with the woman at the Yarrabah Police Station yesterday afternoon and she was taken into custody.

She was charged with unlawful wounding and is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later this morning.