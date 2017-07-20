Yandaran students hang out with Healthy Harold

Yandaran State School students and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett at the Life Education van.

YANDARAN State School students had a special visitor this week.

Healthy Harold visited the school, presenting Life Education's Harold's Heroes module to Year 3 students.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett joined Harold to help deliver the education session.

"I'm a proud ambassador for Life Education, committed to improving the health and wellbeing of children in the Bundaberg and Burnett region,” Mr Bennett said.

"Life Education is a wonderful program which has been in our schools for 30 years now teaching our kids how to live healthy, happy lifestyles.”

Life Education has a long history of educating children about leading safe and healthy lives.

"Over the past 30 years, we estimate that 1.3 million Queenslanders have participated in the Life Education program,” CEO Michael Fawsitt said.

Life Education's mission is to help children understand how to be safe in a variety of situations, such as around second hand smoke and when in public.