Yandaran Rd to be renamed

NAME CHANGE: Councillors will vote the alteration of two Yandaran roads at the ordinary meeting next Wednesday. contributed

A REQUEST for a street name to be altered at Yandaran struck discussion between councillors at yesterday's briefing meeting.

It was put to council that the easterly end of Dickson Access Rd, which was more of an unconstructed and less travelled road, be renamed to Palmer's Rd to reflect the historical land owners from the 1890s.

It was then proposed that a new 900m section of constructed road which extended north off Dickson Access Rd be named as such, with the change affecting just one landholder who had not objected to the amendment.

Councillor Bill Trevor asked whether this was an opportunity to rename Dickson Access Rd altogether, seeing it ran directly off the similarly named Dickson Rd.

He said in times of emergency, confusion in relaying correct street names was common when streets were too similar and suggested renaming Dickson Access Rd completely.

Councillor Judy Peters questioned why the new section wouldn't just be named differently with the rest left as is.

Councillor Steve Cooper said the road's progression naturally kicked up to the north into the new road and would make more sense to have it recognised as the same. The council will vote next week.