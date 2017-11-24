Yandaran murder case mentioned in court

INVESTIGATION: Bundaberg police escort a man from the scene of a stabbing at Yandaran.

INVESTIGATION: Bundaberg police escort a man from the scene of a stabbing at Yandaran. Seven News

THE case of David Llewellyn Rein, 34, charged with the murder of his father at the family Yandaran property in September, had a brief mention in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

He did not appear.

Legal Aid lawyer Thomas Bray said the charges were very serious and police had delivered three boxes of documents to his office.

In an update of how the case was proceeding, Mr Bray told magistrate Belinda Merrin that he has visited Rein in jail last week.

He said Rein was aware of the large volume of police case material.

Rein is accused of stabbing his father to death and is also charged with unlawfully wounding another man, and four counts of unlawful possession of weapons, and driving under the influence.

His matters will be mentioned again in January.