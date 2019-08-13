Yale Morgan steps down as chamber president

STEPPING DOWN: Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce President Yale Morgan is set to step down, after six years in the role.

STEPPING DOWN: Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce President Yale Morgan is set to step down, after six years in the role.

AFTER six years on the board of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, Yale Morgan is stepping down as president.

It's a decision he says wasn't an easy one to make, but the time had come for a change.

"Being president of the chamber for six years has been a wonderful experience and a great part of business life,” Mr Morgan said.

"Certainly like anything, I think it is time for a change and change of leadership and it is good to entrust someone like Tim Sayre (vice president) to pick up where I left off and continue to grow and build the chamber into the future.”

Mr Sayre has been endorsed by Mr Morgan to take up the reins, but he said applications of interest in the position would be open from next week.

Mr Morgan said anyone in the region had the opportunity to put forward an expression of interest before August 30.

"We want them (applicants) to have a commitment and passion for business and community,” he said.

"Our chamber is made up of business owners and community organisations and not for profits, and they need that commitment and passion for local businesses.”

And while it will be business as usual for the chamber for the upcoming weeks, Mr Morgan said he wanted to express his gratitude.

"I want to personally say 'thank you' to our businesses and community for allowing me to serve them over the last six years,” he said.

"Its been a joy and pleasure and it has been a real honour to lead our chamber team to be able to fill the needs of the business community.” As for what is next for Mr Morgan, he said he would continue to be involved in chamber matters, and continue his business interests with Optus and the local Global Care Team.