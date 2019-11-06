Yachties blow into town

Dan Givens and Tom and Diane Prior arrived in Bundaberg aboard the SV Avalon on Monday afternoon as part of the Down Under Rally "Go West" Yacht Rally.

OVER 40 yachts from 18 countries have arrived in Bundaberg as part of the Down Under Rally “Go West” Yacht Rally.

2019 marks the fifth year of the Go West Rally and Down Under Rally have been encouraging yachts to sail into Bundaberg as their first entry into Australia.

Tom and Diane are originally from Britain, though have lived in San Francisco for the past 15 years.

Both Tom and Dan are sailing instructors in San Francisco Bay.

And despite having only been in town for one afternoon before speaking to the NewsMail, all three were looking forward to their time in Bundy.

“I actually just went into Burnett Heads,” Diane said.

“It was so friendly. Everybody was really helpful, and really, really friendly.”

Tom said he didn’t even realise it was Melbourne Cup day when he moored at the marina, but was experienced it previously a few years back and knows the reputation it holds.

“We’ve not seen anything yet, but we know Melbourne Cup’s this afternoon, so it’s going to be interesting,” Tom said.

Over the past four years, Down Under Rally determined that on average each vessel visiting Bundaberg stays an average of 10 days and spends around $1500 on food, entertainment and vessel-related expenses.

The Avalon just completed the crossing from New Caledonia to be in Bundaberg.

Tom described the 850 mile journey as “windy as hell”, but said it was a trip worth taking to be able to sail into Queensland.

“Di and I have been here before, we travelled up to Port Douglas and we’ve done Alice and Uluru and all that sort of stuff, but it’s great bringing the boat here,” he said.

Tom said he’d been sailing for about 30 years, but this was the first time sailing the Avalon into Australian waters.

“Once you get a boat, you kind of think ‘Well, where do I want to go?’ and then the aspirations get bigger and bigger and before you know it, you’re in Australia.”