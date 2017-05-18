Yachtie launches distress call from Fraser Island

An EPIRB was activated from a yacht about 150m off the coast of Fraser Island, 1.8km south of the Maheno Wreck.

A DISTRESS call was activated from the eastern side of Fraser Island after a skipper of a yacht faced troubles on Thursday morning.

A police media spokesperson said the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was activated from a yacht about 150m off the coast of Fraser Island, 1.8km south of the Maheno Wreck.

A chopper and trawlers were tasked from the area to check out the situation.

The spokesperson said the skipper was able to ride the yacht safely back to shore.

Queensland Ambulance Service was on stand-by.