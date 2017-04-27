Yacht reported stolen sighted off Bundy

CHILDERS police are appealing for public information to find a yacht and dinghy reported stolen from the Gold Coast, with police receiving information that the vessel may have been sighted off Bundaberg in the days after it was stolen.

BOAT THEFT: Police are appealing for information on a reportedly stolen yacht named Witch Doctor. Photo Contributed Contributed

The vessel, (above), a 1972 white 12.8m Laurie Davidson full cabin yacht named Witch Doctor with Queensland registration XO054Q, was reportedly taken from a marina at Steiglitz between 6pm on April 15 and 6am on April 16.

At the time the yacht was towing a 1989 white 2.4m Gemini dinghy runabout with Queensland registration YY935Q, which is also missing.

Information received by police indicates the vessel was sighted at a Bundaberg mooring sometime about April 17.

Property on board the yacht at the time it was stolen included audio visual equipment, building materials and tools, computer accessories such as a laptop, printer, and tablet, as well as groceries, jewellery and fishing equipment.

Anyone with information which could investigators can contact Policelink and quote reference number QP1700670561 or Childers police directly on 4192 1444.