Xtreme Bulls to rock Great Western arena tonight

HIGH-FLYING ACTION: Champion bull rider Jason O'Hearn will start among the favourites at the Xtreme Bulls event at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Andrew Roberts

BULL RIDING: Central Queensland's Aaron Kleier and Brady Fielder will look to usher in the New Year with victory in the Xtreme Bulls event in Rockhampton tonight.

They will be among the star-studded field of bull riders who will take on some of the country's rankest bulls when Xtreme Bulls Australia comes to the Great Western Hotel for the first time.

Xtreme Bulls general manager Simon Cresswell has promised patrons an action-packed, high-energy event.

"When you match the best bull riders against the best bulls you know you're going to be in for something special," he said.

"It's going to be a great night with edge-of-your seat action, and I'd expect some Australian records to be broken.

"It's a huge honour to bring Xtreme Bulls to the Great Western and Rockhampton, especially on New Year's Eve as part of Rockin Rocky."

Dave Mason will be among the competitors at the Great Western tonight. Andrew Roberts

Cresswell said Kleier and Fielder were expected to be among the main contenders in the hunt for the prized buckle tonight.

Kleier has been in great form this year, and was last month crowned PBR Australia's national champion.

He won the Xtreme Bulls event at Camden earlier this year and his big riding percentage should have him right in the mix.

Cresswell said that Fielder, who took out the 2018 APRA bull riding title, was one of the hottest young prospects in Australian bull riding and would be one to watch.

A major drawcard tonight will be Tamworth's Jason O'Hearn, who Cresswell described as one of Australia's greatest ever bull riders.

The experienced O'Hearn has claimed countless Australian titles and in 2018 was crowned the APRA pro tour champion, Xtreme Bulls Australia tour champion and Xtreme Bulls finals champion.

Cresswell said the riders would be up against some of the baddest and meanest bulls from Gill Bros Rodeo Company and Wallace Bucking Bulls.

Leading the pack would be Gill Bros' Eye Candy, a three-time Australian Bucking Bull of the Year.

"He will be the big feature but we also have Crash and Cool Bananas, who have both caused havoc on the Xtreme Bulls tour and dished out a lot of punishment for riders," Cresswell said.

The Xtreme Bulls event starts at 7.30pm. Buy tickets at rockinrocky.com.