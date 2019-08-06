Xmas eve public holiday: No laughing matter for business

NO LAUGHING MATTER: Spotted Dog Tavern owne r Stephen Paterson opposes the proposed law changes to make Christmas Eve a public holiday.

SMALL business owners are furious at he State Government's plan to turn Christmas Eve into a public holiday from 6pm.

Owner of Bundaberg's Spotted Dog Tavern, Stephen Paterson, is among businesses unable to budget for higher wages for three days in a row.

"I will have to shut the bar and restaurant that night and that means my casual staff, who are more than willing to work their usual rate, will miss out of shifts that they want to work,” Mr Paterson said.

"Corporate companies might be able to do it but small businesses certainly can't.”

National Retail Association CEO Dominique Lamb said the plan could force businesses to close and reduce hours that staff members relied on.

"There are numerous consequences that could flow from this, none of which are good,” Ms Lamb said.

"Small retailers may opt to pass on the extra costs via higher prices that hurt consumers or some may decide to simply not open due to it being uneconomical.

"The Government has opened a consultation period, but we're sceptical of how genuine this is given how strongly they've already nailed their colours to the mast.

"The retailers who will be hurt most by this are not large multinationals, but mum-and-dad small business owners who work ridiculous hours just to make ends meet.

"These small retail outlets also rely on the Christmas trade period to support their operation during more lean times of the year.”

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan agreed the change would be detrimental to small businesses.

"I don't think this is a positive move for employers, especially small businesses, who are already struggling to compete during the Christmas season,” he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the proposed law change will ensure workers are fairly compensated for missing quality time and early Christmas celebrations with family.

"Making it a public holiday would give those who have to work like essential services staff, hospitality workers and shop employees, better pay for doing so,” she said.

Submissions on the proposed change can be emailed to publichol@oir.qld.gov.au by 4pm on Monday, September 2.