Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wynnum Manly players as they line up before playing in the 2019 Intrust Super Cup grand final.
Wynnum Manly players as they line up before playing in the 2019 Intrust Super Cup grand final.
Rugby League

Wynnum Manly to fly into Maryborough for 2020 Intrust Super Cup fixture

BRENDAN BOWERS
6th Dec 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Intrust Super Cup action will return to Eskdale Park, Maryborough in 2020 when the Wynnum Manly Seagulls play the Sunshine Coast Falcons in round four.

The match is scheduled for Sunday April 5.

Wynnum were 2019 Intrust Super Cup grand finalists and have a development partnership with the Fraser Coast Junior Rugby League.

“This upcoming fixture is a direct result of our commitment to developing rugby league on the Fraser Coast,” Wynnum Manly Academy manager Glen Dreger said.

Former Hervey Bay Seagulls players Braden Whittaker and Tyson Miller are currently signed with the Brisbane club.

For further details about the 2020 fixture and the positive impact for rugby league in the region grab a copy of Monday’s Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Fire crews contain fire at Norville

        UPDATE: Fire crews contain fire at Norville

        News THREE fire crews are currently responding to reports of flames and smoke at Norville.

        St Luke’s tops NAPLAN results

        premium_icon St Luke’s tops NAPLAN results

        News In an analysis of NAPLAN results over five years Year 5 St Luke’s Anglican College...

        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education SEARCH YOUR SCHOOL: To find out how it performed in NAPLAN.

        Plan to improve Year 12’s prospects after graduating

        premium_icon Plan to improve Year 12’s prospects after graduating

        News Education bosses are trying new innovative approaches to get more of Bundaberg’s...