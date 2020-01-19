Is WWIII coming soon? We asked five Bundaberg millennials

NATALIE CONEY: We definitely will see a war that will end all wars in our lifetime.

WILL a third world war happen in the lifetime of millennials?

With widespread speculation about the stability of peace in the world, and data showing many millennials believe a major war is imminent, we took to the street to ask Bundaberg people.

Millennials are predominantly listed as those born between 1981 and 1996.

Census data from 2016 showed the generation dominated at least 21.1 per cent of Bundaberg's population, with a possbility it's slightly higher because of the 35-year to 39-year category - which in 2016 would have included 35-year-old millennials whose age be separated from other older ages in the grouping.

Hayley Conway was one local who spoke to the NewsMail and said she wasn't sure, but was hoping nothing happened.

"I would hope not," she said.

"I'm not sure. I don't follow too much politics. You wouldn't want it to, would you?"

It was a sentiment echoed by Kristy-Lee Anderson who said she hoped it would not occur.

Shana Gorlick, on the other hand, said she believed it would happen within her lifetime.

"I definitely think so," she said.

Natalie Coney was of the belief it would come to pass.

"We definitely will see a war that will end all wars in our lifetime," she said.

Sean Ikstrums set out what he believed would happen.

"Oh Yeah, obviously yes," he said.

"I think it will. More electronic based warfare - less weapons.Weapons as last resort.

"Crippling of economies through online banking. Definitely happen, in the next 30 years."

A global Red Cross survey recently found that war and climate change were the biggest worries for millennials.

More than 16,000 were surveyed, and nearly half believed they'd live to see World War III.

An overwhelming number of Australians surveyed also said that there is a need to impose limits on the way wars are fought.

Yvette Zegenhagen, head of International Humanitarian Law at Australian Red Cross, said it was revealing that Australians of all ages think that the most important issues faced by the world were war and climate change - believing them to be more critical than unemployment, healthcare and terrorism.

The survey does, however, reveal a worrying trend that points to a lack of respect for some aspects of the laws of war, with the survey finding that more than one in four Australians (27%) believe that torturing an enemy soldier for information is acceptable despite torture being illegal under international law.

"It's reassuring that most Australians think it's never acceptable to torture Australian or enemy soldiers and that Australia scores lowest among all 17 countries in finding torture acceptable," Ms Zegenhagen said.

"However, it is alarming to find that more Australians believe it is acceptable to torture enemy soldiers than when we asked this question three years ago."

Additional key findings:

• The most important issues facing the world today according to all Australians: War and armed conflict (57%), followed by climate change (55%), terrorism (54%), increasing poverty (52%) and poor health care (50%).

• The most important issues facing the world today according to Australian millennials: Climate change (60%), unemployment (51%), poor health care (48%) increasing poverty (45%), war and armed conflicts (45%).

• The most important issues facing the world today according to millennials globally: Corruption (54%), unemployment (52%), increasing poverty (47%), terrorism (47%), war and armed conflict (45%).

• Nearly one in three (29%) Australians of all ages as well as millennials believe that autonomous weapons and drones - those not controlled by humans - will increase the number of civilian casualties in war; whereas one in five Australians (20%) compared with nearly one in four millennials (23%) believe that if autonomous weapons and drones replace human combatants in the future, it will lower the number of civilian casualties in war.

• Nearly one in three (30%) Australian millennials believe that climate change is making war and conflicts more likely compared with one in four (25%) of all Australians, with less than one in 30 people (3%) thinking climate change is making wars and armed conflicts less likely and nearly one in two (47%) believing that climate change is making no difference to wars and armed conflicts.

Further global millennials on war survey findings:

• More than one in three (36%) of millennials believe that autonomous drones and robots - those not controlled by humans - will increase the number of civilian casualties in wars and armed conflict; whereas less than one in three (32%) say it would lower the number of civilian casualties and one in four (24%) think it would make no difference.

• Overall, close to three out of four (73%) millennials say that addressing mental health needs of victims of conflict is just as important as addressing physical medical needs. The highest response came from Syria (87%) compared with the lowest in France (63%).

• Globally, a majority (54%) of millennials believe torturing an enemy combatant is never acceptable.

• Three-in-four (74%) think that 70 years after the creation of the Geneva Conventions, there remains a need to impose limits on the ways wars can be fought.

