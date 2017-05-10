WTF?! There's backpackers barbecuing on my patio

The area where the backpackers were found.

WHEN Bundaberg couple Morgan Faul and Kyle Galea stopped in to check on the progress of the home they're building, they were shocked to find a group of people had already set up shop.

At about 8pm on Tuesday, the pair found multiple cars parked in the driveway of their Avondale property and about eight backpackers chowing down on a barbecue dinner on their back patio.

"When we turned up we noticed two cars out the front and we thought it was really odd," Ms Faul said.

"Kyle got out of the car to have a look and found them at the back of the house in our outdoor area cooking their dinner."

Kyle Galea inspects the random cars parked on his property.

Ms Faul said the backpackers were from France, Sweden and Germany.

"As soon as Kyle started yelling at them they began packing up and were very apologetic," Ms Faul said.

"We think they were trying to get out of the rain but had possibly planned to camp there."

The couple said they were extremely annoyed over the incident and said it wasn't the first time trespassers had been on their property.

"We were furious and upset that people would think it is okay to just go set up camp on someone's new house," Ms Faul said.

"We have previously had things stolen throughout the build so it makes us so angry that people will come on to private property and do things like this or steal."

The home is marked with large warning signage.

Ms Faul said her home, construction of which began in mid-February, was almost complete and large signage was placed at the property warning people of the dangerous construction area.

She said she had a simple message for trespassers.

"It is simple, do not go on private property no matter if it looks like someone is there or not," she said.

"We have worked so hard to be able to build our first home and for people to come on to our property it makes us so angry."