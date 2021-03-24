’WTF’: Hayne’s messages to victim revealed

Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexual assault. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles.

When Jarryd Hayne was first confronted with allegations of sexual assault by a then 26-year-old woman, he immediately remonstrated and furiously snapped back.

Those reactions, in a heated social media exchange between Hayne and his victim, can now seen for the first time after they were released by the court.

The former NRL superstar is staring down the barrel of jail sentence after he was this week found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault by a District Court jury.

He has said he intends to appeal the verdict.

Judge Helen Syme told the court that a custodial sentence was "inevitable" and Hayne would now face a sentence hearing in Newcastle in early May.

Hayne was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman when he performed oral and digital sex on the woman at her Newcastle home on NRL grand final night in September, 2018.

The jury accepted the woman's evidence that she refused to consent to the sexual acts after she discovered Hayne had a taxi waiting outside to take him back to Sydney, before he caused two lacerations on the woman's vagina and substantial bleeding.

Several weeks later the woman messaged Hayne - but little did he know that the police were watching on.

"I thought you would have at least asked whether I'm OK or not by now?" The woman said in the Snapchat messages which are contained in a bundle of 34 exhibits released by the court.

Hayne replied: "You said you were OK last time we spoke?"

The woman had reluctantly agreed to talk to police, and officers asked her to send Hayne a message in an attempt to elicit a response in the hope they could use it as evidence.

"I don't remember what I said but you knew I definitely wasn't OK from the damage that night and you just left me that way," the woman said.

"It was pretty messed up and you should have just stopped when I said so."

At this point, Hayne became angry.

"Wtf are you on about!!!," he said, maintaining they had engaged in consensual sex.

"I stopped straight away n made sure your were OK.

"We spoke for a while after n made sure you were OK be4 I left.

"Your starting to sound suss."

The woman initiated conversation with Hayne several weeks before they met in person for the first time on the night of the assault.

She sent him several sexually explicit messages on Instagram before they agreed to meet up at her house, which she shared with her mother.

"You are absolutely gorgeous x," she said.

"Price it," Hayne replied on his official Instagram account.

The woman replied: "Price what.

"Do you think I'm an escort or something (emoji) because I'm not."

Later in the conversation she told him: "I'm not going to lie … I imagined what it would be like to be f***ing you when you started talking."

And while the woman agreed that she was sexually attracted to Hayne, on the night that he arrived at her Fletcher, she resolved that she did not want to have sex with him.

Hayne had been in Newcastle for a two-day buck's party and had paid a taxi driver $550 to take him to Sydney.

After the incident, she sent him a message saying that she was in pain from her injury.

"Go doctor tomorrow," came his response.

Soon after, she texted a friend.

"Something just happened and I don't know what it was," she said.

She further told her friend: " I said why did you think you're going to just come here and have sex with me."

She said that after the taxi driver knocked on the door he became: "really pushy like he wanted to have sex and I kept saying no."

"If you kept saying no and now that's happened, that's rape!" came the woman's reply.

She told her friend "My vagina looks mangled" and that she felt "violated."

When she sent her friend a picture of her genitalia and her injuries, her friend responded: "F*** babe that's like sliced everywhere."

"I just feel like I've let it happen to myself by not screaming at him," the woman said. "He must have like chomped it or something."

The woman did not initially make a complaint to police and it was only when her family contacted the NRL integrity unit that an investigation began.

She told another woman via social media: "I'm too scared to report it."

"He would have the money to ruin me and the last thing I need is my life in the public eye."

Hayne is facing a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in prison.

Originally published as 'WTF': Hayne's messages to victim revealed