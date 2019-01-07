Wrong time of year: Time to change school holidays

Have we got the major school holidays at the wrong time?

Opinion by Adam Wratten, NewsMail editor

IS it just me that thinks we've got the school holidays the wrong way around?

My daughter is currently loving the fact she's got several weeks off school.

But I'm not so sure this is the best time of year.

It's hot outside and for much of the day she's spending her time inside in the air-conditioning.

I can't help but wonder how much more outdoor activity she'd be getting if the main holiday was at a cooler time of the year. Maybe June/July or even September.

They're such beautiful times of the year and the temperature between 10am and 4pm is a lot more bearable.

Stuck indoors it can be a challenge to get her away from a screen of one form or another.

A couple of weeks leave over the festive season would be ample, but seven or eight weeks is a long time and I feel for my wife (who is currently at home) who is forever trying to dream up different ways to keep her occupied and not bored.

School holidays are a special part of any child's life.

I'd just love to see everyone able to make the most out of them.

As a community we need to look at ways to tackle childhood obesity and other issues and I think encouraging children into nature as much as possible is a great way of doing this.

If we can build their love of the outdoors, maybe they will be more likely in the long-term to adopt healthy habits.