The Tigerair flight was forced to return to Sydney and make an emergency landing following a ‘written threat’.
News

‘Written threat’ found on board Tigerair plane

by Adella Beaini
18th Dec 2018 10:42 AM
POLICE officers from Botany Bay Area Command are investigating an incident at Sydney Airport overnight involving a scheduled flight to Melbourne.

The Tigerair flight was forced to return to Sydney and make an emergency landing following a "written threat" that was found inside the toilet.

Australian Federal Police officers met the plane on the tarmac at Sydney Airport at 8.30pm, and passengers were asked to remain on the plane and switch their phones off for a number of hours while police investigated.

Superintendent Brad Hodder said a decision was made after concerns were raised by an airline personnel.

"A small booklet was located and a response was made by emergency services and NSW Police force," he said.

"The booklet contained a word (which cannot be released) and will form part of the investigation."

He also said that police will be investigating whether the booklet was left there before or during the flight.

"We will be identifying passengers and contacting them as part of our investigation."

The airline released a statement after the incident.

Tigerair Australia passengers will be spoken to today.

 

"The captain made the decision to return to Sydney following an incident on-board. In line with standard procedures," the airline said in a statement.

"The safety of our crew and guests is always our highest priority and we are working with the relevant authorities to investigate the matter."

A police investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

