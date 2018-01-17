Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wright was wrong to smoke pot before drive

Jake Andrew Wright pleaded guilty to drug driving.
Jake Andrew Wright pleaded guilty to drug driving. underworld111

"ANYTHING I would consider important to the matter the law wouldn't, so I don't have much to say” Jake Andrew Wright told a Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

About 3.15pm, on December 15 Wright was pulled over by police at Hanbury St, Bundaberg North and was found to have marijuana in his system.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Wright told police he smoked marijuana occasionally for pain relief.

Wright told the court he was about to start working at a coffee shop.

The 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Tears flow for 'larrikin' killed in bobcat accident

Tears flow for 'larrikin' killed in bobcat accident

AN OLD-SCHOOL larrikin who always kept his cool is how Doug Smith has been remembered by friends and loved ones.

Bundy boy stars as prince in fairytale classic

STAR ROLES: Ballet dancers Jayden Grogan, from Bundaberg, and Amy Ronnfeldt are part of ballet production The Little Mermaid, which opens tonight at QPAC.

The Little Mermaid on at QPAC

New courts put Bundy on map

President of the Bundaberg Netball Association Anthony Lewis, vice president of the Natives Tracey Kenny, Member or Hinkler Keith Pitt and player Charlotte Boge feel positive about the addition of the eight bitumen courts, bringing the total number of courts at the netball complex to twenty-two.

State titles could be on the cards thanks to new courts

Popular Gympie supermarket to close its doors next month

A Gympie supermarket will close its doors for 10 days next month,

The supermarket will remain closed for 10 days

Local Partners