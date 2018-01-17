Wright was wrong to smoke pot before drive

"ANYTHING I would consider important to the matter the law wouldn't, so I don't have much to say” Jake Andrew Wright told a Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

About 3.15pm, on December 15 Wright was pulled over by police at Hanbury St, Bundaberg North and was found to have marijuana in his system.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Wright told police he smoked marijuana occasionally for pain relief.

Wright told the court he was about to start working at a coffee shop.

The 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month.