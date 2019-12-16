WRAP UP: 15 Crimes that have plagued the Burnett

CRIME WRAP UP: We’ve compiled a list of crimes that have occurred in the North Burnett this year. Photo: Alex Treacy

IT HAS been a busy year for the men and women in the North Burnett’s police force.

Incidences of mindless violence, drug supply and burglary have steadily occurred throughout 2019.

Our officers and sergeants have done their duty in protecting the community, always on the lookout for those putting others at risk.

The Times has compiled a list of crimes throughout this year, not to promote the misdeeds of others, but to highlight the stellar job our policemen and women are doing in the community.

OPERATION VALKYRIE: Person with knife, ammo in public

GAYNDAH police have pressed charges after a person was discovered with a knife and ammunition in public as part of Operation Valkyrie.

The operation, run in conjunction with Maryborough Tactical Crime Squad, the Roadside Drug Testing Unit, and Road Policing Units from Maryborough and Bundaberg, was targeting drug use and the ‘Fatal Five’ traffic offences.

Police allege 19-year-old dealing ice from Gayndah pub

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in Gayndah with supplying dangerous drugs after police allege he was dealing crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice”.

Sergeant Josh Ryan said the claim would be that this person was “operating or had met their customers” at a licensed venue in Gayndah

Eight people face 18 charges after Gayndah drug bust

EIGHTEEN drug-related charges were laid against eight people during a one-day drug blitz in Gayndah last week.

Acting Sergeant Brian Nugent said Gayndah police were assisted by the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad and the Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch during the operation on Thursday.

Not again: Monto cops another graffiti spray

MONTO has copped another spray from paint-wielding vandals, after Lions Park was targeted at the weekend.

Senior Constable Matt Stark said Monto Police hadn’t received a report or seen the graffiti first-hand and so were unable to comment on the specific case, but he said the behaviour was of “great concern” for its impact on the community and local not-for-profit organisations.

Beer glass smashed in woman’s face at Mundubbera pub

POLICE have charged a 44-year-old woman from Eidsvold with assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage after she allegedly struck another patron in the face with a beer glass at a Mundubbera pub last Saturday night.

The alleged incident occurred at 10.30pm.

RSL club plunged into chaos as thieves lay siege to building

THE manager of a North Burnett RSL club said they are being pushed to the wall by thieves who have targeted the business three times this year.

Most recently, intruders got away on Friday night with an unknown amount of alcohol after they used a stepladder to gain entry to a semi-covered alleyway before forcing a set of window louvres.

Cops issue massive fines to young men for unruly behaviour

MUNDUBBERA Police have issued a whopping $4264 worth of on-the-spot fines to four men in their 20s following a complaint received in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sergeant Daniel Clarke said police were called to a Lyons St address at 12.30am on Saturday where four intoxicated men – aged 24, 25, 26 and 27 – were fined for public nuisance and trespass offences.

Whopping fine for drunken behaviour in Mundubbera

MUNDUBBERA police have slugged a 24-year-old Mundubbera man with a whopping $1467 in on-the-spot fines after he failed to leave licensed premises and contravened a police direction at the weekend.

“We don’t muck around,” Senior Constable Robbie Yarrow said.

Why this hit-and-run has got QPS scratching their heads

A MYSTERY hit-and-run incident in the North Burnett has left police scratching their heads after the victim failed to lodge a complaint.

The incident occurred at some point on Tuesday night in Gayndah near the intersection of Meson and Fielding streets, outside the popular Westside Takeaway store.

No helmet, no shirt, no rego, no sense: police swoop

THE peace in a small North Burnett town was shattered on Tuesday morning as a hoon on a motorbike tore through the streets.

Eidsvold police acting sergeant Geoff Price said, from around 10.30am, he began receiving “a lot” of phone calls, at least four, with reports a man on a motorbike with neither helmet nor shirt was on the loose on Moreton St, one of the main thoroughfares through town.

LOW ACT: Op shop staff reeling after attempted break-in

WOULD-BE thieves have targeted the Eidsvold Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop.

Volunteer Glennys Freeme arrived at work yesterday morning to find damage to the shop’s doors.

‘I have a dog’: Woman warns thieves to stay away

Reckless thieves have allegedly broken into a Monto resident’s car with a screwdriver.

On the morning of October 18, Rae Hampson woke up to see her car’s fuel tank open outside of her house.

‘Life has come to a stand still’ after burglary

“TIMES have changed” according to one Gayndah resident, after having her house and car broken into.

On the evening of October 26, Wendy Kirk had gone to lock her house for the night when she noticed her garage lights were on.

Brazen thieves steal 150 litres of fuel from a crane

ANOTHER incident of faceless crime has struck this North Burnett town, with the victim left “clueless” to who the perpetrator was.

Gayndah resident Dan Leggett woke up to begin work the morning of October 14, when one of his 4WD cranes wouldn’t start.

ANOTHER ONE: Businesses ransacked by thieves

MORE than $2500 worth of fuel and equipment were stolen from two businesses in a spate of thefts in Gayndah.

DRT Logistics was ransacked on the morning of October 13, leaving multiple trailers without fuel and batteries.

