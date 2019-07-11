Menu
UNIQUE HOME: The A-Frame home in Millbank is listed with Brent Illingworth of Real Way.
Property

WOW: See inside one of Bundy's most uniquely '70s homes

Geordi Offord
by
11th Jul 2019 4:17 PM
FOUR bedrooms, two bathrooms and a unique A-shape frame.

Built in the 1970s, 57a Payne St, Millbank, is full of character inside and out.

Exposed brick and timber beams can be seen throughout the home, with a spiral staircase leading to the upstairs bedrooms and bathroom.

On the bottom floor you can find the kitchen, dining room, bathroom, lounge and a spacious room that can be used as a bedroom or rumpus room.

With bedrooms and a bathroom on the second level - just up the stairs is the cherry on top.

On the top floor you'll find a spacious space which can be used as an attic, fourth bedroom or whatever your heart desires.

Outside you'll find a leafy green and fully fenced yard of 1432sq m, a shed/workshop and a lock-up garage.

The large yard is perfect for entertaining with and undercover patio out the back.

The property is a stone's throw away from the Stockland shopping centre, hospitals, the airport and schools - making it a functional family home.

The house is listed for $299,000, coming in under the median price for a four-bedroom property in the area.

To see the charming home for yourself, head along to the open house this Saturday from 1pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

