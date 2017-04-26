WOW: Pic shows stunning rainbow over blue sky

BRIGHT COLOURS: Kelvyn Pearson shared this snap of a rainbow over North Bundaberg.

A READER has shared a stunning photo of the sky over Bundaberg with an especially colourful addition - a stunning, huge rainbow.

"I was heading into town at 8am on Thursday the 20th and noticed this rainbow starting to form over North Bundaberg,” Kelvyn Pearson said.

"(With) mostly blue sky so it was totally unexpected.”

The photo shows the North Bundaberg water tower on the right in the image.

What is a rainbow?

According to the Museum of Victoria, rainbows are seen when raindrops, falling in the distance, bend and bounce sunlight back towards our eyes.

The museum says raindrops reflect sunlight, like a mirror, while while raindrops bend light like a lens.

The reflection is spread into a cone of light and the edge of the cone is bright because sunlight is concentrated at this angle.

Each colour of sunlight is bent and bounced in a slightly different direction.

The colours separate around the bright edge of the reflection.

The collection of raindrops that sends the same bright colour towards your eyes is curved, with the centre of the curve being the shadow of your head.

The rainbow always appears at the same distance from this central point, at the rainbow angle.