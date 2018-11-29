Menu
WOUNDING, ASSAULT AND CRASH: Four hospitalised overnight

Sarah Steger
by
29th Nov 2018 8:35 AM
FOUR people have been hospitalised following a crash, an alleged wounding and an assault in the region overnight.

Wounding | 11.12pm Wednesday

About 11pm last night, Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Avenell Heights.

Three people were reportedly involved in the incident at the corner of Vasey and Birks Sts, and two women were assessed by paramedics on scene.

A 36-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman were taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

One reportedly suffered scalp lacerations while the other a head impact wound.

As of 9am this morning, both had been discharged from hospital.

Assault | 9.05pm Wednesday

Two hours before the alleged wounding, Emergency Services attended an assault at Bundaberg South.

About 9pm, a 51-year-old man with a facial injury was assessed by ambos before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

He received stitches and was discharged some hours later.

Crash | 4.25pm Wednesday

Yesterday afternoon about 4.30pm a single vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway at Duingal.

The vehicle was on its roof when Queensland Police Service arrived at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

He suffered neck and chest injuries, according to QAS.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokeswoman said the man was currently under observation and being assessed by surgeons.

She said he has some back injuries but was in a stable condition.

ambulance paramedics qas
Bundaberg News Mail

