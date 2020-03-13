Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wounded man walked home after alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
13th Mar 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOUNDED 26-year-old man has walked home after allegedly being stabbed at Mooroobool yesterday morning.

Police were called to the man's address about 7.30am after an altercation on Mestrez St.

Paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later.

It is understood that two men fought on the street before one was injured.

"It appears to be a stabbing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The alleged victim walked home and rang 000."

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious condition.

By 5pm the man was in a stable condition and had been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and a second man is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

crime police stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local election candidate in court

        premium_icon Local election candidate in court

        News A candidate for the local election appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        Community day to help Bundy youth compete in New Zealand

        premium_icon Community day to help Bundy youth compete in New Zealand

        News Reclink is bringing the community together for community markets and a cultural day...

        'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        premium_icon 'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        News A MAN has been ordered to two years probation after he contravening a domestic...

        TOILET PAPER: Local business has got the goods

        premium_icon TOILET PAPER: Local business has got the goods

        News Local business getting in plenty of stock