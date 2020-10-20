Wouldn’t it be nice? Bundy man’s $500,000 Lotto win

SCRATCH TO WIN: Spending just $20 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket, a Bundaberg man has won half a million dollars and plans to pay off his mortage and help his family with the prize money.

A BUNDABERG man is half a million dollars richer, after winning one of the top prizes on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

Purchasing the golden ticket from Hinkler Lucky Lotto, the lucky winner said while it still feels like a bit of a dream, he is filled with gratitude over the $500,000 prize.

"I play Instant Scratch-Its pretty regularly and my wife is always telling me off, telling me I won't win," he said.

"She's definitely changed her tune now - she's over the moon.

"We've always believed in karma and that good things happen to people who do good things, so we've always tried to give back and help where we can."

And while many of us would spend the cash on a new boat, holiday home or holiday to the Greek islands, the family man's first thought was how he could help his loved ones.

"We'll pay off the mortgage and it will be great to be able to say we finally own the place, but we don't really need anything for ourselves," he said.

"I'll probably put it towards upgrading a few things around the property, but mostly I want to share it with my two kids (which) will be great to be able to give them a kick along in life.

"We've got a house, two good cars and our family - we just want to help them out."

Hinkler Lucky Lotto owner Peter Marschall said he was so happy to see one of his regular customers win and wished him all the best.

"It's really good when you sell a winning ticket but even better when it's a regular customer and local to the area," Mr Marschall said.

"We've sold a few big prizes over the years but nothing as big as this - this would have to be our biggest prize by far."

Over the last financial year, 151 Instant Scratch-Its winners took home the top prize with a collective total of more than $11.8 million.

Across all prize tiers, more than 29.1 million wins occurred with more than $235.25 million distributed to winners.

Scratch eClub gives ticket holders a second chance to win with their Instant Scratch-Its each month and encourage customers to avoid throwing a potential winning ticket away.

Hinkler Lucky Lotto is at Hinkler Central Shopping Centre on Maryborough St.