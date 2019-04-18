Would you build a home with these bricks?

Senex Energy's Project Atlas outside Wandoan in the Surat Basin.

BUILDING products made in Queensland and manufactured with natural gas mined in Queensland will soon be used to build new homes and infrastructure in Mackay and the Whitsundays.

Mines and energy minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Queensland company Senex Energy would supply gas to CSR Ltd for the manufacture of PGH bricks, Gyprock plasterboard and Bradford insulation to be used by builders across the region.

The natural gas will be mined from land earmarked by the State government to be sold in Australia.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert MP said the building supplies would be rolling out to suppliers and hardware suppliers across the region.

"This is an exciting announcement and proof of the Palaszczuk government's commitment to jobs for Queenslanders," Mrs Gilbert said.

"This is about Queensland gas, supporting manufacturing jobs and products for industry in Mackay.

"Soon we're going to see more Queensland resources fuelling local businesses and jobs."

Mrs Gilbert said jobs for Queenslanders was the number one priority for the Palaszczuk government.

"Since January 2015, almost 185,000 jobs have been created in Queensland," Mrs Gilbert said.

"Meanwhile, we've reduced Mackay's unemployment rate from 5.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent.

"I'm so proud to deliver jobs for my community and the more we keep the supply-chain made in Queensland, the more jobs there will be."