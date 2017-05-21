27°
News

Would you be ashamed to use the cashless welfare card?

Jay Fielding
| 21st May 2017 4:28 PM
GREY CARD: Indue's cashless welfare card used in Ceduna and East Kimberley.
GREY CARD: Indue's cashless welfare card used in Ceduna and East Kimberley.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

In the fourth and final part of the NewsMail's series on the cashless welfare card, we look at the social impact.

THE social impact of the introduction of cashless welfare cards in Bundaberg is one of the top concerns raised by residents - but are their fears founded?

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt wants to build community support for bringing the scheme here.

Mr Pitt said he believed such a change was worth it, to get people off drugs and ready for work, and to make sure kids are being fed and welfare is being spent on the right priorities.

Under the scheme, 80% of some welfare recipients' benefits are paid to a special account which cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

In Ceduna, SA, and East Kimberley, WA, the cashless card trial sites, people receiving welfare did buy more fruit and vegetables than they did previously.

But Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, an ardent opponent of cashless welfare cards, said the trial in Ceduna had coincided with a rise in homelessness, and that promised support services had not been delivered.

SA Greens upper house MP Tammy Franks agreed. "Where's the promised rehabilitation facility?" she said.

Ms Franks said Ceduna residents had told her their cards had been declined while paying bills, buying groceries and registering cars.

The Federal Government did spend $2.6 million on social services, including an outreach service and financial counselling, in Ceduna and East Kimberley.

"They tell me they are offered deals outside the local supermarket to use another person's card to buy their groceries by those looking to get around the restrictions on buying alcohol," Ms Franks said.

"Imagine also the shame of doing your groceries and having to leave them at the checkout when a card the government is propping up with public money says no ... not because you don't have the money in your account, but because this card often doesn't work and you've got no other option."

Ms Donaldson was also worried about a lack of privacy for users, the community panels that oversee the system were secretive and the scheme would increase social isolation and poverty.

"The card imposes restrictions on people that are not equitable with other members of society," she said.

The NewsMail understands users would be issued a special card linked to an account containing quarantined income while the cash component would be deposited into their existing accounts.

In the trials, those cards were provided by private company Indue, which also holds the accounts connected to quarantined incomes.

The cards have become known in the trial sites as "grey cards".

One person who shares Ms Donaldson's concerns about Indue's terms and conditions is Bundaberg woman Tracey Smith, who has been sharing them online.

"Everybody should be reading the terms and conditions of the Indue card," Ms Smith said.

"No free Australian should be forced into a financial product or service that they feel will worsen their financial position."

Research into the trials by independent research Orima found 49% of people on the cashless card said it had made their lives worse while 46% said they had encountered problems using the card.

But 46% of non-participants in the trial sites said it had made life in the area better - only 18% thought it had made life worse.

It also found 86% of the 32,237 failed transactions between April and September were due to user error or insufficient funds.

Interestingly, Orima found only 6% of participants felt shame or stigma when using the card.

Durack MP Melissa Price, whose electorate includes East Kimberley said the card wasn't popular with everyone but the government had to make decisions to improve people's lives.

"If we don't make changes, nothing changes," Ms Price said.

At 4pm today, Ms Donaldson's petition against the card had more than 500 signatures while Mr Pitt's in support had more than 100.

Click here to read Indue's terms and conditions.

Click here to sign Keith Pitt's petition.

Click here to sign Leanne Donaldson's petition.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg cashless card cashless welfare card ceduna east kimberley federal government keith pitt leanne donaldson

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Would you be ashamed to use the cashless welfare card?

Would you be ashamed to use the cashless welfare card?

THE social impact of the introduction of cashless welfare cards in Bundaberg is one of the top concerns raised by residents - but are their fears founded?

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

No threat at all to cars or campers on Inskip

No Caption

There's nothing unnatural or dangerous happening on Inskip

What you said: Drug testing for people on welfare causes a stir

Ken O'Dowd.

Some for and some against government plan

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Sunshine Coast choir set to release studio album

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir members Fay Baker, Melissa Innes, Carol Quin and Ruth Rix at rehearsal for the Haydn Sunrise concert that will see the launch of the choir's Cathedral Dreaming studio CD.

Cathedral Dreaming CD showcases Oriana Choir tour of Central Europe

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

Cassie Sainsbury (centre) beside an inmate holding a sign written in Spanish, which translated means “Cassandra asks freedom immediately”.

The battle over broadcasting the Cassie Sainsbury saga begins

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!