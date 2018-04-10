Would this plan to cut petrol prices work?

PRICE CHECK: Opposition energy spokesman Michael Hart and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett say real-time fuel price monitoring would cut prices and boost competition.

WOULD easily accessible fuel price information change the way you fill up?

The LNP thinks so and says drivers should be privy to data about what fuel companies are set to charge for petrol.

Opposition energy spokesman Michael Hart and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett met in Bundaberg yesterday to discuss the impact of rising petrol prices and what they said was the Palaszczuk Government's "refusal” to introduce real-time fuel price monitoring , which they say would cut prices and boost competition.

"Motorists in Bundaberg are still paying too much for fuel and yet Labor refuses to introduce a simple system that has proven to cut petrol princes in other states,” Mr Hart said.

"Real-time fuel price monitoring works by making it law for fuel companies to publish daily prices, allowing motorists to vote with their feet and support the servos that offer the cheapest fuel.”

Mr Hart said the NSW Government had already implemented the policy with all fuel prices available through a mobile phone app.

"NSW motorists are saving an average $6 per tank of fuel and hundreds of dollars a year thanks to real-time price monitoring...” he said.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the government was aware of fuel price gouging by retailers and said mandatory real-time monitoring system had been suggested.

"We need to be sure that it wouldn't add any red tape that would inadvertently add extra cost to the price of petrol,” Dr Lynham said.

"Ensuring effective competition is the right approach and we look forward to the Australian Competition and Consumer Authority's investigation later this year.”

Freedom Fuels owner Muhammad Ali said he would support the initiative and believed it would benefits driver and independent fuel stations

"If my fuel prices are good I will get more business and every other service station will offer more competitive prices,” Mr Ali said.

The fair fuel price Bundy listed by the RACQ yesterday was 137c a litre, one of the cheapest in the Wide Bay.

But a quick drive around showed prices differed greatly from station to station.

At Coles Express on Barolin St, unleaded petrol was 149.9c yesterday while just across the road the price was 12 cents cheaper at BP.

The price at Coles has shot up 18c a litre since Sunday.

Mr Bennett said fuel companies needed to be held accountable.

"I'd call that being ripped off on a daily basis,” he said.

PRICE CHECK

Unleaded fuel in Bundy today:

Coles Barolin St 149.9c/L

BP Barolin St 137.7c/L

Freedom Fuels East 128.9c/L

Puma Takalvan St 129.9c/L

Caltex Bourbong St 138.9c/L

Shell Walker St 133.9c/L

BP Sims Rd 138.9c/L