Would be willing to try bizarre Bundy concoction?

SWEET AND SAVOURY: The new goat's cheese, fig, rocket and prosciutto gelato at Nana's Pantry in Bundy.

Sounds like the makings of a Middle Eastern salad or a Mediterranean tart.

But the combination is actually the latest creation to come out of Nonna's Gelateria at Nana's Pantry.

Nana's gelato master Elizabeth Dern said her blue cheese and walnut gelato had been such a hit she decided to do something different again.

"People have been wanting the blue cheese gelato back in the cabinet, and I thought the people who liked that one would, surely like something a little different too,” she said.

"Figs are beautiful at the moment, so I have used them as well.”

Ms Dern spoke to the NewsMail having just put the new flavour on sale, but she said a couple of people had tried it and been impressed and, of course, it had the seal of approval of staff at Nana's.

"It has that beautiful subtle sourness of the goat's cheese, an undertone of pepperyness of the rocket.

"Then you get the saltiness of the prosciutto and sweetness of the figs.

"It blended up beautifully, and I am very happy with it.

Ms Dern said that, with the cold season approaching, she'd been whipping up winter-themed flavours in the near future.

"Apple pie is out at the moment,” she said.

"Chilli chocolate is always popular this time of year, so that will make an appearance soon.

"Maybe rhubarb crumble?”