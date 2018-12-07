Would-be Mackay millionaire yet to answer lotto call

The winner of more than $1 million remains outstanding.

The winner of more than $1 million remains outstanding. Gold Lotto

ONE lucky Mackay resident could be $1 million richer by Christmas - if only they would answer their mobile phone.

Golden Casket officials have still been trying to touch base with a Mackay resident who cleaned up in last weekend's Gold Lotto (draw 3899), confirmed Lauren Cooney, spokeswoman for the Lott.

It was announced by Golden Casket on Tuesday that the winner of the $1,004,705.27 had not answered their phone to hear the life-changing news.

Come Thursday afternoon, calls remained unanswered and the would-be millionaire was still in the dark.

"We've still got a mystery millionaire walking around in Mackay," Miss Cooney exclaimed.

"We've been unable to get in touch with this player. They've purchased an online entry in last Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

"We've continued to try and call them. We're just really hoping they get back to us soon, because this money could be paid to them before Christmas."

Miss Cooney revealed there was seven prizes worth a total of $7.388 million unclaimed in Queensland (out of a total of 10 in Australia), dating as far back as January 22, 2014.

The unclaimed prizes, the largest of which is $2 million, originate from lotto tickets purchased in Cairns, Morayfield, Maroochydoore, Lutwyche, Capalaba, Helensvale and, most recently, Woodford.

Players may have bought their winning entry up to 10 weeks ahead of the draw," Miss Cooney said.

"We're in the business of paying prizes so we never lose hope of reuniting winners with their prize."

In Queensland, players have up to seven years to claim their prizes.

After this time, "the money is returned to players in future promotions and bonus draws", Miss Cooney added.

She urged everyone who purchased an entry into Gold Lotto draw 3899 to check their ticket.

The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were 24, 25, 38, 27, 31 and 5, with supplementary numbers of 20 and 18.