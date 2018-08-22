Worth the pit stop to discover hidden treasure

Gin Gin is a very welcoming area for those visiting or looking to make it their home.

GIN GIN is definitely a town that continues to get itself noticed.

Gin Gin must be one of the only towns in Australia that can link bushrangers, thick scrub, red soil and barramundi together through its unique and varied history and landscape.

While Gin Gin may have gained notoriety originally because of its strategic location halfway between Brisbane and Rockhampton and the fact that on March 30, 1866, one of Queensland's few bushrangers, James Alpin McPherson, known as the "Wild Scotsman”, was captured on Monduran Station 13km north of the town, it is now enjoyed by locals for so many more reasons.

Gin Gin residents still pay homage to their history with The Wild Scotsman Markets and the Historical Village, but the population continues to grow as people realise that this area is more than just a stopover for travellers.

This is an area where you can clearly see that the local council and residents take a real pride in their area, always ready with a delicious meal and a friendly face.

Lovely gardens divide the wide streets and historic buildings are a reminder of Queensland's pioneering past.

Visitors can explore the natural rural countryside that so many enjoy calling home and fields of sugar cane with vineyards and olive groves emerging as new horticultural industries.

A gateway to great Barramundi fishing, Gin Gin is just 20 minutes south of this international fishing destination at Lake Monduran.

Goodnight Scrub National Park is the perfect place to spot about 166 different bird species, including powerful owls, regent bowerbirds, forest kingfishers and king parrots.

While in the area you can also take a trip down Queensland's pioneering past with rural countryside and cattle country, vineyards and olive groves. Or even check out Gin Gin and Dry, a team of passionate gourmets and dried fruit wholesalers preserving their own locally grown produce.

In Gin Gin, it truly is about a relaxed country lifestyle.

In June each year you can enjoy a real country show complete with a spectacular fireworks display.

As a highway town, residents are able to travel easily and because the town's facilities and design cater for travellers so well, residents are also able to reap the benefits.

Gin Gin is also recommended for a tree change experience as it has acreage blocks available that allow people the chance to experience a more rural lifestyle at a reasonable price.

Affordability is still key in Gin Gin and it provides an interesting mix of property options for potential residents from larger rural properties to house blocks closer to the centre of town.

While there are some wonderful older style homes to choose from there are also more modern and well-designed homes in the newer estates.

They are definitely not short on facilities with both a primary and high school, a hospital, two doctors, Supa IGA, two butchers and two bakeries as well as all-night diners.

There is so much to love about Gin Gin but especially its strong community feel, tidy outlook and that everyone knows each other.