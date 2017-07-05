26°
News

CQ island resort transforms with $1m solar investment

Tegan Annett
| 5th Jul 2017 6:30 PM
POWERING UP: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort now makes 1300 kilowatts of power from its 475 solar panels.
POWERING UP: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort now makes 1300 kilowatts of power from its 475 solar panels. Tegan Annett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MORE than $1 million investment has been "worth its weight in gold" for a Great Barrier Reef island resort that's leading the charge in renewable power.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort is on track to being 100% renewable powered, recently adding 42 solar panels to its current supply.

General manager Peter Gash, below, said they were 80% powered by solar power since a gradual transition since 2008.

He said their 475 solar panels, which generate 1300 kilowatts of power, makes them among the larger privately-owned solar panel systems in Australia.

"Yet we get cranky at ourselves and wish we could go faster, but in 2008, we burnt 550 litres of diesel per day, 200,000 litres of diesel per year cost us a $1 a kilowatt hour to make power," Mr Gash said.

"Since then we've evolved at 475 panels and burning about 70 litres per day and our power is costing us less than 20 cents per kilowatt hour."

Describing it as a "remarkable" move, and the best thing they have ever done, Mr Gash said they're on track to being entirely powered by renewable sources in three years.

"In a total of 12 years we would have gone from such a massive draw of power to almost 100% sourced by renewable energy, it makes me struggle to understand why governments can't do something similar," he said.

He estimates about $1 million has been spent on their solar power investment, but he said as a result they've saved $2 million.

Their first venture into solar in 2008 was with a system worth $600,000 that would save the company $200,000 in power bills.

"It's a transition; we watch it, see how it's all working, and then we take another step," he said.

"One of the big advantages is that we're educating and inspiring others too."

Nine years on, Mr Gash said their 457 solar panels and structure are worth more than $1 million.

Next on the cards is investment in wind power to take advantage of the windy nights on the Southern Great Barrier Reef island.

Mr Gash said wind power could be the solution to the island not having access to renewable energy at night. Currently they run a diesel generator once a week and use battery power to supply the extra 20% needed.

Mr Gash said their "great transition" did not cause any job losses, with workers who once operated their diesel power station, now upgrading and maintaining the solar structures.

"There's an awful lot of politics involved (in the energy debate), we need to be satisfied that no matter what sort of weather pattern comes along, we need to be able to provide our guests with power," Mr Gash said.

"Thus far we have done that, we have sufficient redundancy, which is our generators which are always on standby."

In 2004 Mr Gash first realised the toll that climate change had, with coral bleaching tarring the Great Barrier Reef.

The following year Mr Gash and his wife Amy secured the 30-year lease for Lady Elliot Island Eco Tourism Resort with the aim of transitioning to renewable power.

"We're going to hand it on to future generations in a better condition than how we found it, that's our goal," he said.

Gladstone Observer
Bargara's Christsen Park is born again

Bargara's Christsen Park is born again

THE all new Christsen Park is now open to the public and division 5 councillor Greg Barnes say the positive feedback has been unprecedented.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

Hot new clothing store arrives at Hinkler

NEW TENANT: Rockwear has opened at Hinkler Central.

'It's been a cracker of a start'

UPDATE: Almost $30,000 raised to help Gemma travel the world

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

Donations pile in for charity fundraiser

Local Partners

The storm that battered Bundaberg

WHETHER it be a drought or a flood, the Bundaberg community is no stranger to extreme weather events.

Work begins on South Kolan Pub

WORK STARTS: Repairs have started at the South Kolan Pub after a car smashed into it in May.

Repairs have started after a Landcruiser took out half the pub

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

HOLIDAY FUN: Aja Nicholas, Bella Beentjes, Macey, Lincoln and Joshua Nicholas at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.

What to do today

20 things to do on holidays today

Azara Cora, Priscilla Gyemore and Akira Gyemore enjoy all the zoo has to offer.

20 things to do today

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

AT THE MOVIES: Julie, Ryan, Jessica and Sarah Bugeja watch Cars 3 at Reading Cinemas.

Kids bored on holidays? here is a fix.

Gympie contingent looks to give State Cup a shake-up

Gympie is set to field one of its biggest ever contingents of players

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

African circus set to wow Bundaberg crowds

Cirque Africa to perform this weekend

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Artist's most-liked painting is in our city

GREAT DESIGN: BRAG volunteers and staff, Zoe Blandford, Veronica Taylor, David Graham, Teena Hetherington, Claire Avery, Sarah Irons, Jenny Gilbertson, Sheree Richards, Dave Walters and Erin Hawkins in front of the new carpark mural outside BRAG.

Shapes and colours inspired by the architecture around the Rum City

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

ENJOY LIFE HERE

66 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 2 2 $389,000

Life should be fun, come and inspect this lifestyle to see what a home built to have fun and just enjoy life is all about. The home situated high on a hill in a...

SECURE YOUR DREAM TODAY

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land This is the ideal place to design and build the new home ... $164,990

This is the ideal place to design and build the new home you have always dreamed of. Lot 52 Palermo Avenue is a 735m2 easement free allotment located in a master...

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH QUALITY NEW HOMES

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a small cul de sac Lot 33 Venezia Court is ... $162,000

Positioned in a small cul de sac Lot 33 Venezia Court is a 707m2 easement free allotment located in Belle Eden Estate. The estate is a master planned community in...

LIVE THE DREAM IN BELLE EDEN

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Easement free and located in a master planned community is Lot 71 ... $161,000

Easement free and located in a master planned community is Lot 71 Messina Way. This level 796m2 allotment has 2 street access in an unbeatable location providing...

2 STOREY - 2 SHEDS -LARGE INGROUND WATER TANK IN REAR SHED 3.3 ACRES (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Price Reduction to Offers Over $339,000 4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has...

LARGE AND PRIVATE 1,102m2 EASEMENT FREE ALLOTMENT

Lot 35 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 35 Venezia Court is a large 1,102m2 easement free allotment tucked ... $177,000

Lot 35 Venezia Court is a large 1,102m2 easement free allotment tucked away in a quiet cul de sac located in a master planned community featuring unique...

QUIET CUL DE SAC LIVING IN NEW ESTATE

Lot 36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, ... $155,500

Positioned in a quiet cul de sac is Lot 36 Venezia Court, this 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community features unique streetscapes in...

ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF LIVING IN BELLE EDEN

Lot 46 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2 easement free allotment located in a ... $161,000

Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community that features unique streetscapes in an unbeatable location. This is the...

2 STOREY - 2 SHEDS -LARGE INGROUND WATER TANK IN REAR SHED 3.3 ACRES (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Price Reduction to Offers Over $339,000 4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has...

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!