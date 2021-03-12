Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Themedian full-time salary for a university graduate in Australia is $52,500. Graduate.
Themedian full-time salary for a university graduate in Australia is $52,500. Graduate.
Employment

Worst paying uni graduate job revealed

by Evin Priest
12th Mar 2021 5:41 AM

Pharmacists are the lowest paid graduates in Australia with new data revealing the profession offers those straight out of university a measly $49,600 salary.

The Graduate Outcomes Survey by Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) revealed pharmacists came in $12,900 below the median full-time salary of university graduates.

Dentists were the highest-paid graduates last year, with men new to the profession raking in $90,000 and women $79,300.

Teachers were paid approximately $70,000 in their first year while the medical profession offered graduates a median of $74,650.

There were 21 graduate industries detailed in the study and creative arts ($52,200) was the next worst paid, followed by communications ($57,400).

Pharmacists received more than $12,00 less than the median graduate salary. Picture: iStock
Pharmacists received more than $12,00 less than the median graduate salary. Picture: iStock

Professional Pharmacists Australia president Geoff March said the report was "deeply concerning" for the future of the industry and its ability to attract new graduates.

"Pharmacy graduates are the lowest paid compared to every other profession in Australia and this is a major concern for the future of this vital sector," he said.

"For multiple years in a row the commencing rates of pay for pharmacists have been the lowest of any study area, and prior to 2018 by a large margin.

"That makes a career in pharmacy one of the least attractive options for new candidates deciding what industry they'd like to enter."

The data was derived from the Graduate Outcomes Survey run by Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) which provides an annual insight into the employment outcomes of recent graduates from most Australian Universities, including commencing rates of pay.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Worst paying uni graduate job revealed

More Stories

employment income jobs pay pharmacists teachers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        • 12th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        Premium Content WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        News It was a bit of a false start for the local venture as a result of COVID-19, but...

        • 12th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Premium Content NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Crime Hooning is all too common, but for those who get busted and fined, the price is...

        • 12th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Premium Content 'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Crime JUDGE: “All those years of hard work down the drain, or up your arm or smoked...

        • 12th Mar 2021 5:00 AM