Worst month for drug crime in Bundy for five years

GOING UP: Figures for 2017 from the MyPolice Bundaberg website show a peak in drug-related crimes in the region in August, when 145 incidences were recorded.

GOING UP: Figures for 2017 from the MyPolice Bundaberg website show a peak in drug-related crimes in the region in August, when 145 incidences were recorded. Contributed

BUNDABERG has seen an extreme spike in drug-related crimes, with figures almost doubling within a month.

New data released by MyPolice Bundaberg has revealed a 96 per cent increase in crimes involving drugs between July and August.

The data stated that there were 145 incidences reported in August compared to only 74 in July.

The alarming leap is the highest figure Bundaberg has seen for such crimes since May 2014 when 213 were reported.

The highest level of drug-related crimes recorded for the region in the past 15 years was in September 2005 when an astonishing 517 incidences took place.

Alternatively, most other crimes in the region have seen a decline in incidences for the region.

Sexual assault crimes decreased from 12 in July to seven incidents in August, although November 2016 saw absolutely no offences reported for that category.

Robbery against a person stayed at a level figure with only one incident reflected on the graph in both July and August.

In comparison, robbery against property, which looks at stealing from dwellings, shoplifting, car theft and other forms of robbery, has started to rise again with 138 incidences reports.

TOMORROW: POLICE COMMENT ON THE INITIATIVES IN PLACE TO ADDRESS CRIME IN THE BUNDABERG REGION