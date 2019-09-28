Menu
Zac Williams is crunched by GWS Giants defender Zac Williams. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
AFL

Worst in 59 years: Giants grand final horror show

28th Sep 2019 5:20 PM
GWS has crashed to the lowest grand final score since 1960 in a horror maiden appearance on the AFL's biggest stage.

The Giants trailed Richmond went down by 89 points at the MCG, thumped 17.12 (114) to 3.7 (25) in one of the most lopsided grand finals in history.

The last time a side scored 25 points or less in a decider was 1960, when Collingwood finished with 2.2 (14) against Melbourne.

The Giants' total is the equal-fifth lowest in grand finals and the sixth time in AFL history a team has failed to pass 25.

GWS reached that total early in the last quarter through a Harry Himmelberg major before Richmond powered to the finish line in front of 100,014 spectators.

A relentless Richmond had its second premiership in three seasons secured by half-time, with 2017 Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin, debutant Marlion Pickett and Bachar Houli dominant.

The Giants had no answers from the moment Martin answered Cameron's major as the MCG specialists stamped their supremacy by midway through the second quarter.

The match was a procession from the first break as the grand final debutants were outgunned in a forgettable first performance on the big stage.

MORE TO COME.

 

 

 

