A still image of video showing a small worm swimming in tap water.
Contributed
Environment

Worm can't be from council water supply: BRC

Crystal Jones
by
27th Nov 2018 6:54 PM
BUNDABERG Regional Council has taken to its Facebook page to say a worm found in Bargara tap water can't be from their facility.

"It's not possible for the worm to have originated from treated water which has been chlorinated. The test results validate this," a spokesperson said.

"Council has completed its investigation into claims that a worm was present in the network water supply at a Bargara residence."

The spokesperson also said the water from the home in question was compliant with current guidelines.

"Water samples were collected from the home and analysed at a laboratory. The water was found to be compliant with Australian guidelines," they said.

"All water is rigorously treated before distribution through the network, including chlorination. It's not possible that the worm could have originated from the water supply."

So far the worm-type creature has not been identified.

"The Department of Health has possession of the worm," the spokesperson said.

