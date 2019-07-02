World’s ’sexiest’ country revealed
THE people of Ukraine have been named as the sexiest in the world, according to a new survey.
Men and women hailing from the Eastern European nation were found to be the most attractive, followed by Danish and Filipino in third.
In a survey put to over a million people, Big 7 travel asked people to name which country had the "sexiest nationality", The New Zealand Herald reported.
The company acknowledged this was a highly subjective question, however that won't be of any consolation to those nationalities coming bottom of the league.
On the bottom branches of the ugly tree, according to the survey, are Belgians, Croatians and the Irish as the least sexy populations.
The company cited boxer Manny Pacquiao and Bruno Mars for the world's fascination with Filipinos.
However, it was Ukraine, the birthplace of Mila Kunis, which claimed the most attractive population for 2019.
"Ukrainians have a striking appearance and have easily topped our poll for 2019," said the survey.
Just when you thought ranking nationalities in order of attractiveness was "old fashioned" - bordering on ethnic fetishism - the Big 7 Travel company has taken a survey of its 1.5 million social media followers for a 21st century approach to the Ethnography of sexiness.
The survey was conducted by the same agency which last month revealed Kiwis to have the most desirable accent in the world.
Aussies fared very well on the list, landing in a very attractive fifth place, and why wouldn't we? We also came fifth on the attractive accents poll, so that seems to be our lucky number.
But our Kiwi cousins were found to be middle of the table at number 23.
"Kiwis might have scooped the world's sexiest accent, it seems people would prefer to hear them, not see them," said Big 7. Ouch.
As for the countries that didn't fare as well, the company did say that the term was highly subjective.
"Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term 'sexy', so interpretation of the word was up to them."
Croats also came bottom of the recent "sexiest accent" survey.
As for the Irish and Croatians who felt slighted by their survey score, the travel company apologised saying at least "they do have beautiful scenery".
Top 50 sexiest nationalities (according to The Big 7 Travel)
1. Ukrainian
2. Danish
3. Filipino
4. Brazilian
5. Australian
6. South African
7. Italian
8. Armenian
9. English
10. Canadian
11. Costa Rican
12. French
13. Dutch
14. Kenya
15. Barbadian
16. Spanish
17. Bulgarian
18. Czech
19. Japanese
20. Hungarian
21. Finnish
22. Colombian
23. New Zealand
24. Mexican
25. Malaysian
26. Iranian
27. Polish
28. Indian
29. Nigerian
30. Israeli
31. Chinese
32. Lithuanian
33. Russian
34. Argentinian
35. Moroccan
36. Thai
37. Egyptian
38. Scottish
39. Swedish
40. Tunisian
41. Welsh
42. Pakistani
43. Lebanese
44. German
45. American
46. Norwegian
47. Slovenian
48. Belgian
49. Croatian
50. Irish
This article originally appeared on The New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission