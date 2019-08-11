‘World’s greatest athlete’ makes history

Simone Biles has dominated the gymnastics landscape for the better part of a decade, but she continues to push the limits.

Despite it being an off night for the 22-year-old megastar and frustration clearly taking its hold, she still managed to pull off something nobody else ever has.

She made several mistakes throughout the night. She shorted her triple-twisting double-flip (a "triple double") on the floor, a mistake that left the Olympic champion on the verge of tears. Her uneven bars were messy. The block on her Amanar vault was dangerously close to disaster.

But she left the best until the end.

Biles became the first gymnast ever to attempt and successfully land a double twisting, double somersault dismount from the balance beam. You have to see it to believe it.

Had to do a double-double take 👀@Simone_Biles is the first person in HISTORY to perform a double-double dismount on beam 🤯#USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/c5h7GkC3p2 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 10, 2019

After toying with the move for five years in practice, Biles threw caution to the wind and attempted the never before seen manoeuvre and made it look effortless.

Despite the unbelievable finish, Biles wasn't happy with her display. Despite being within reaching distance of her sixth national title.

"I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do," she said. "So I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here."

Her all around results may have been mixed, but she left fans in utter disbelief and some calling her the "world's greatest athlete".

Wow. That's the only word I have to describe @SimoneBiles

I know there are some amazing athletes on Planet Earth right now, but she has to be considered the world's greatest living athlete, right? https://t.co/ieQP2zg1HN — Josh Bean (@jbeanpoll) August 10, 2019

Biles will have a chance to claim the national title when the final round of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships get underway on Monday.

- with AP

