WINNING DROP: World's Best Brandy is a Convict made by Waterview.
'World's best brandy', distilled and aged here in Bundy

11th May 2019 5:00 AM
FORTY per cent Bundaberg spirit and 60 per cent water from a well in Port Macquarie.

That's the winning blend for the World's Best Brandy at the 2019 World Brandy Awards, and it was distilled and aged right here in Bundaberg.

Waterview's re-founder Matthew Drane said he was travelling through the region on business when he came across the Port Macquarie water that would see their drink, aptly named Convict, excel at the recent awards.

He said he "lovingly borrowed” the water while staying at a hotel which had a wealth of convict history.

Ms Drane said they won Australia's best brandy in 2018 and were hoping to do the same this year, but they went even better.

Taking out the top gong for their brandy was Waterview's very own Cinderella story, according to Mr Drane.

He said brandy was the next on trend spirit and they couldn't hype up the recent win enough for the "little craft distillery out of Bundaberg”.

While the well water was used for the award entry drink, Mr Drane said other drops would have distilled water from Port Macquarie.

"I'm extremely passionate,” he said.

"The beauty of our brand is that there is nothing better of more coveted than a beautiful 'Water View' and who has a better one than Port Macquarie.

For more information on Waterview Distilling Bundaberg visit their Facebook page.

