World War II a busy time for our farmers

FARM DAYS: Harry Batchler with a load of produce from his Gooburrum farm in the 1930s. He sold the vegetables on a street stall near the Metro Hotel. EM Batchler

WORLD War II was Bundaberg vegetable growers' time to shine.

Neville Rackemann shared the tale of how vegetable farming came to boom in the 1940s in the 1987 The Growing Harvest publication put out by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

"War or no war, people had to eat," Mr Rackemann wrote.

"As the rationing of meat and dairy products grew more stringent, vegetables played a greater role in meal preparation."

Mr Rackemann recalls growers L Canniford and Jim Aisthorpe who "grew a little bit of everything" on Baker St land just off Elliott Heads Rd.

It was around the same time one Artie Loeskow started to grow watermelons at the bottom end of Moore Park Rd.

Artie did a good trade with sweet potatoes and pumpkins and was believed to be the first grower to send rockmelons off to Bundaberg markets.

Reports suggest his watermelons were not the best, according to Mr Rackemann's book, but that was put down to the fact watermelons were a new crop for the region and growers were still getting a handle on how to get the best from them.

Royce and Jim Davie grew a range of vegetables off Booloongie Rd, Gooburrum, and not far from them, Laurie Petersen worked several acres of mixed vegetables.

Cabbage growing grew in popularity in Bundaberg in the 1930s and it was cabbages that proved a star performer for Arthur Richmond, who had a farm on a Gregory River flat.

His cabbages were sold in Bundaberg markets.

Residents of Walkervale streets Hurst, Llyod, Walsh, Hunter and Pitt would most likely not realise that they had been home to WH Lindell's large market garden.

During the 1940s and '50s, Mr Lindell sold his produce around town in the back of an old Ford ute and it was also sent to local markets.

The area was later sub-divided into the suburban streets locals are accustomed to today.

Fond memories still abound of one Harry Buss from Thabeban.

Mr Buss was known to take produce from the farm to his father's auction rooms by bicycle.

It was not uncommon for Mr Buss to take several daily loads of produce into town on a fully loaded bicycle.

Perhaps one quirkier olden day memory from Mr Rackemann's collection was the naming of Lovers Walk.

A profusion of watercress once grew in the area and couples would often take a trip out on a Sunday to gather the salad green.

"One excuse couples could use to cover up their real motives behind a Sunday afternoon ramble along what was then a most delightful colonnade of scrub and vines, was watercress," he wrote.