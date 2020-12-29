World series stand in event speeding nearer
The substitute event for the traditional sprint cars world series event is nearing take off with round three at Maryborough Speedway next week.
Speedway fans are getting keen for a night of revving engines, dirt and racing on January 5 for the Sprint Cars Super Seven Series.
Speedway Australia joined forces with track operators in Queensland and New South Wales to present the tournament to be staged across four venues over 14 days.
It starts at Toowoomba on Saturday and will hit in Maryborough for a Tuesday night show.
The series was developed as a substitute for the traditional world series championship that was forced to cancel due to uncertainties around interstate travel.
All rounds will pay $5000 to the winner of the feature race, with the exception of Archerfield which will pay $10,000.
Speedway Australia general manager Tim Savel confirmed a $20,000 series points fund.
Twenty-seven drivers have nominated for the competition as at December 28, 2020.
Driver line-up
Andrew Corbet – Q78
Andrew Wright – N78
Brad Ayers – Q4
Brodie Tulloch – Q11
Callum Walker – Q33
Chris McInerney – N40
Cody Maroske – Q5
Darren Jensen – Q75
David Donegan – VA75
Dylan Menz – Q46
Jai Stephenson – NS45
Jayden Peacock – Q55
Jock Goodyer – T22
Kevin Titman – Q59
Kristy Bonsey – Q42
Lachlan Caunt – N9
Lachlan McHugh – NQ7
Libby Ellis – NQ73
Luke Oldfield – Q17
Mark Pholi – Q14
Nelson Reddacliff – Q85
Ryan McNamara – Q88
Sam Bylsma – Q22
Sean Rose – Q56
Steve Greer – Q84
Taylor Prosser – Q91
Tim Farrell – Q51
Pricing guide for Super Seven Series
Gates open 12pm
Racing from 4pm
General admission
Adults – $30
Pensioners with ID – $25
Students with ID – $25
Primary students – $10
Children under 5 – free
Family (2 adults and 2 school students) – $85
Pits Admission (on top of general admission)
With Speedway Australia licence/One day Pit licence – $5
Tickets are only available at the gate.